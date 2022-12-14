Bestselling author Massiel Medina launched a business to serve—and to have fun

When she is out from the daily grind, she realized she wanted to use her expertise to help others grow their businesses while finding fulfillment for herself

Number one thing I would say is, it's never too late to begin.” — Massiel Medina

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Massiel Medina turned a summer job behind a cash register into a family supermarket business with 20 locations. Over the next 20 years, she was still handling money—but as chief financial officer, not cashier. When she stepped away from the day-to-day to care for her ill father, Massiel took some time to think as well. His passing made her realize she did not want to go back to the business, doing the same work day in and day out. Instead, her son took over her position and she took on a business coach.On a part-time basis, she had been offering her financial expertise to other independent markets—helping them analyze each department’s performance, create pricing strategies, boost their profits. In fact, just through word of mouth she ended up with a string of clients for nearly six years. “I said to myself, ‘Okay, the need is there, I love to serve, how can I make this work where it’s fun for me as well?’” That’s where the business coach came in, helping her strategize. In early 2020, she went on a retreat and spread the word about the business she was thinking of starting, even though she hadn’t quite figured out what it would be yet. “One of other women asked, ‘So what is it that you do?’ I explained it to her and she goes, ‘Oh, you’re a CFO on the go.’”Massiel loved the concept, decided to adopt it as her business name, and in November 2020 she officially launched. “I would say one of the harder points for me was thinking: Who is going to want to hire me? I don’t have a college degree. I’m not an accountant. Why would people trust me? Then I realized that it wasn’t a degree that was going to make me or break me, it was my experience. I ran 20 locations, I was doing the work, putting myself in situations to learn and grow. That experience was what made me.”Find more about Massiel’s business at her website, YourCFOOntheGo.com or on Instagram @YourCFOOntheGo. She also shares more of her story, including her number-one piece of advice—it’s never too late to begin!—in the new book Inspiring Women Who Boss Up , a collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs that is packed with compelling stories, practical advice, and role models for any woman looking to boss up in her career or life.About the Women Who Boss Up Book SeriesWhether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.

Massiel Medina