Go ahead and drink the positivity Kool-Aid, says bestselling author Kristen Kramer

Listening to motivational audio is part of her routine. Sometimes she buys it or laughs at it. Either way, she’s keeping the limiting beliefs at bay.

It's okay to let go of some of that control. Stop seeking more advice and just do it your way. Just do it your way.” — Kristen Kramer

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kristen Kramer is always learning, always evolving. One thing she’s learned about herself is that if she lets her monkey mind go where it wants, it sometimes brings back some old “you’re not good enough” messaging. So she starts her day listening to motivational audio and she is faithful about her daily 20-minute meditation—guided, of course, she laughs. She’s also constantly learning in business.After a career in hotel sales, she made the entrepreneurial leap, offering services as a virtual assistant. The business grew quickly, evolving into a comprehensive business management services company with a team of employees. Now, with Bold Moves Boss, she is evolving again, taking everything she learned scaling her company several times over, and helping new entrepreneurs avoid some of the obstacles she overcame.One, surprisingly, is fear of success. “My theory is that a lot of us get stuck in a place that is not a fear of failure, it’s a fear of your business really taking off like a runaway train and you’re not prepared.” In a way, Kristen’s hotel sales career put her in a good position not to let that fear stop her. In hotels, her job was to make the sale; it was the operations team's job to make it work. “That’s exactly the mentality that I had in the first 10 years of my business,” she says. “Sell it now, figure it out later.” Of course, there comes a point where entrepreneurs realize the job will always feel overwhelming. “I kept telling myself the myth that this will level out eventually and it won’t feel like I’m constantly in a hurricane being whipped around,” she says. “It took me three years to realize that’s a lie that we tell ourselves. It’s never going to level out.” And that meant she had to share control with her team and let go of wanting everything to be done exactly as she’d always done it. Turns out, her customers never noticed.You can read more of Kristen’s advice in the new book Inspiring Women Who Boss Up , a collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs that is packed with compelling stories, practical advice, and role models for any woman looking to boss up in her career or life. Of course, Kristen says it’s up to you whether or not you take her advice: “You have to do it your way. You have to do it in a way that is going to ignite that spark deep inside you, that is going to just set your soul on fire. When you feel that, that is when things will start happening for you.” Connect with Kristen at BoldMovesBoss.com or on LinkedIn and Facebook.About the Women Who Boss Up Book SeriesWhether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.

Kristine Kramer