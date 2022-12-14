Access Global Group Collaborates with Salesforce Experts and MVPs to Deliver a Guide for Salesforce Beginners
EINPresswire.com/ -- Salesforce consistently ranks as the world’s #1 CRM due to its seemingly innumerable and customizable features, tools and services. But getting started with it can often be intimidating. Access Global Group has spent months researching and collaborating with Salesforce experts and MVPs to create a valuable touchstone for anyone hoping to learn more about Salesforce in the new year. Questions that will be answered include expert’s and MVP’s #1 piece of advice for anyone getting started in Salesforce, something they wish they knew before starting with Salesforce and their favorite Salesforce feature.
Click to read “Salesforce Experts Offer the #1 Thing You Need to Know About Starting Salesforce in 2023”
The Salesforce Ohana, or family, consists of many people from many different backgrounds, and from all over the world. To date, there are over 78,000 Salesforce employees globally and over 150,000 Trailblazers across 1,300 local and virtual community-led groups in 90+ countries. This unique level of diversity enables invaluable perspectives on business, technology and community. Access Global Group wanted to tap into that knowledge base in hopes of providing Salesforce newcomers with a bit more confidence before taking their first steps into the Salesforce ecosystem. Today, this list has been released and is free for anyone to access. It features carefully curated and impactful insight the following experts:
➔ Leyna Hoffer, Salesforce Practice Lead at MURAL
➔ Jackie Travieso, Founder, Partner and Consultant, T2 Associates, LLC
➔ Peter Lyons, Manager, TCRM Architect, Huron
➔ Jacob Brushafer, Salesforce Consultant and Lead Trainer, Penrod
➔ Eric Dreshfield, Product Evangelist, Mogli & Board Member, NebuLabs
➔ Jocelyn Fennewald, Chief Strategy Officer & Co-Founder, OpMentors
➔ Megan Tuano, Associate Consultant E&O Team, Slalom
➔ Jordan Nelson, Salesforce Consultant, Simple Salesforce
➔ Chris Gardner, Global Technical Success Architect, Salesforce
➔ Meighan Brodkey, Director of Product, LunaYou
➔ Divs Chauhan, Kcloud Technologies, Salesforce Solutions Architect
➔ Bill Powell, Salesforce Advanced Administrator (CPQ), CrowdStrike
➔ Om Prakash, Founder & Technical Architect, AppyCrown Private Limited
➔ Vanessa Grant, Senior Consultant, Simplus
➔ Grissell Cabrera, Partner Alliance Manager at Xertica
➔ Skye Tyler, Solutions Architect, Exponent Partners
About Access Global Group - Located in Southlake, Texas – Access Global Group was founded 15 years ago to help Salesforce users get the most out of their system. AGG is a fully remote company, with offices throughout the United States, Canada and India. This means we aren’t limited to hiring within the confines of a single district or region; we have the ability to add talented individuals to our team based on experience, certifications, and skills from across the globe. This gives our clients access to the most exceptional team overall, not just in their area. Our curated team of Salesforce experts utilize a customer-centric approach to provide intuitive solutions for your organization. Through strategic planning and thoughtful implementations, AGG will work with you to configure your Salesforce system in a way that aligns with your business needs – regardless of industry. With over 250 Salesforce certifications, 500+ Salesforce integrations and more than 1,500 Salesforce projects, we’re confident that we can help find a solution that’s as unique as you are.
5-Star Salesforce Summit (Platinum) Consulting Partners.
John Hall
