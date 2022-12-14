Book Release: The Unconventional Entrepreneur: Launch a Successful Business & Live the Work Life Dream
EINPresswire.com/ -- Up until 2012, Alexandra Nicole Nolan, now one of Yahoo’s “Most Inspiring Influencers,” was working in corporate America. She was in her 20s, earning a great salary and jet-setting across the country at the drop of a hat. She noticed that while she checked every box and had every marker possible for a good life, something was out of balance. Deep down, she knew that there was something more she was meant to do. Now in, The Unconventional Entrepreneur: Launch a Successful Business & Live the Work Life Dream (Dunleith - ISBN: 979-8218048716), Alexandra will help business owners silence their inner critic through do-it-yourself exercises, raw personal stories, and unconventional business practices.
Today the number of business startups in the United States is off the charts. In Quarter 3 of 2020, there were an estimated 1.5 million new business applications. That was a 77% increase from Quarter 2 and more than double any quarterly report from 2004 to 2017. The pandemic has put our economy in a state of creative destruction. This disruption has made way for new and creative business ideas to come to the forefront.
“The traditional ways of doing business are becoming extinct and more men and women are experiencing success to higher extremes through unconventional business strategies,” said Alexandra Nicole Nolan. “This idea of unconventional entrepreneurialism is fueling passion and putting the enjoyment back into work by delivering freedom and flexibility, and allowing small businesses to thrive alongside national corporations.”
When Alexandra Nicole Nolan brought the idea of leaving her full-time job to friends and family, they told her that she was crazy, that she was making incredible money, and that she was "building something" with her corporate work. Some even told her to suck it up and keep going because everyone does something they don't necessarily enjoy to keep their life comfortable. When Alexandra reflected on this, she kept coming back to the fact that life is precious, and she didn't want to spend over half of it doing something she wasn't passionate about. She didn’t want to stay in her corporate job only to spend the last bit of life living up to her full potential. So with that, she quit her corporate job and set out on a spontaneous journey of entrepreneurship!
According to Alexandra Nicole Nolan, The Unconventional Entrepreneur doesn’t need a college degree, loads of money, investments, a team of employees, or an office building. All that’s needed to achieve the work-life dream and entrepreneurial success is the drive and passion to do so.
Traditional entrepreneurs generally focus on the fixed and variable costs associated with business activities and production operations when pricing for profit. However, while it is not yet widely practiced to assign a cost to your expertise, an unconventional entrepreneur understands that there is value to be found in their unique ability. Nolan’s P.R.O.F.I.T. Cost Process was designed for entrepreneurs to evaluate their production, overt or variable, fixed, and professional impact costs while considering competitors’ pricing structures and building healthy profit margins.”
“Alexandra is the kind of entrepreneur who leaves nothing on the table. Her creative spirit and ferocious drive are evident in all that she does,” said Samantha Skey, CEO SHE Media “She’s unique in her desire to see all entrepreneurs thrive — she sees community where others see competition and happily shares her toolkit with generosity and optimism. SHE Media is fortunate to benefit from Alexandra’s brains and brawn. I’m confident that many more burgeoning businesses will grow with the help of The Unconventional Entrepreneur.”
In the book The Unconventional Entrepreneur, Alexandra Nicole Nolan will give readers the tools to succeed as business owners including:
* Telling her own story of going from being a bar-hopping corporate type to a bar-raising entrepreneur
* The process to discover their entrepreneurial skillset
* Determination pointers for breaking free from the fear of failure
* How to overcome opposition with confidence.
* Tips to get the job done, from the know-how to the financials
* The P.R.O.F.I.T. Cost Process
* The 4 Senses Strategy
* A deep dive on the omnichannel for small businesses
* A blueprint to branding themselves for success
* Printable charts for setting attainable goals
* How to create the perfect pitch for seamlessly introducing their brand to potential clients
* How to build their business network... after all, it takes a village
* How to maintain the perfect work/life balance
* How to monetize their worth and keep that money in the bank
* Her 6-week fast track challenge will take them from start to finish on launching their own business and QR codes for printable worksheets
The book also includes unconventional wisdom axioms that are raw, transparent reflections and hard lessons that have been etched into Alexandra’s psyche throughout her business journey. Over the years some of this wisdom has transformed from simple thoughts into her personal business culture, to words to live by in the business sense.
Named one of Yahoo’s “Most Inspiring Influencers,” Alexandra Nicole Nolan is a self-made, digital entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and mom of three from Memphis, Tennessee. She is the founder of the City Chic Living blog and CEO of The UE Academy. Alexandra received an MBA from the University of Memphis, studied International Business Studies at Bournemouth University in England, and is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in Business. She has appeared in Forbes and has been featured in many other notable publications. Since 2012, Alexandra has developed and sold a fashion line, a cosmetic line, and several stores. She launched a digital media company and blog, as well as an online training Academy. She has helped start and mentor over 50 other companies with branding, building systems, websites, and more. Check out her blog at www.citychicliving.com, her online academy at www.learnunconventional.com and get social with Alexandra at the links!
The Unconventional Entrepreneur: Launch a Successful Business & Live the Work Life Dream is available at better bookstores nationwide and online retailers, including amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com
