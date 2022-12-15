Submit Release
Occupational Therapist Oral Care Aid, Toothbrush Pillow Now Demonstrated in Guam

MANGILAO, GU, MARIANA ISLANDS, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guam System for Assistive Technology (GSAT) lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.

The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from Guam System for Assistive Technology, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.

GSAT has a mission to increase the community’s access to assistive technology by bringing about awareness of AT devices, services, resources, and vendors. Moreover, GSAT strives to help island residents with the acquisition of AT by providing means and resources to obtain desired AT devices and services.

GSAT now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the Demonstration program. This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices. An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.

GSAT is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Community Living, Grant No. 1701GUSGAT, and facilitated by the University of Guam Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities Education, Research, and Service (Guam CEDDERS).

The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 52 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

About Toothbrush Pillow

The device is currently being used by individuals with aging population, Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.

To learn more, please visit:  toothbrushpillow.com or call 623.444.2985

