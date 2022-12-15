Springfree Trampoline Receives Parent Tested Parent Approved Top Product Award 2023 Based on Consumer Reviews

Courtesy of @williamclarkdesign Courtesy of @gardenbuilders

Springfree Trampoline Receives Parent Tested Parent Approved Top Product Award for Demonstrating Excellence in the Toys and Games Category

PLANO, TEXAS, USA, December 15, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Springfree Trampoline, innovator in the safety of outdoor play, has been selected for the Parent Tested Parent Approved Top Product Award 2023 from PTPA Media based on consumer reviews by parents. Less than 10% of PTPA's lineup of products earn this recognition.

Product testers are selected from PTPA’s community of more than 200,000 North American parents, and products undergo a thorough, unbiased testing process to determine if the product qualifies to earn the PTPA Seal of Approval. Recipients are selected based on several criteria including product functionality, value, innovation, and dependability.

“We are proud to offer a product that is not only top-notch in safety and quality, but also allows people of all ages to create priceless memories in their own backyard,” said Amy McIntee, VP of Sales, North America. “We are thrilled to receive this honor as the criteria of the PTPA Seal of Approval is in keeping with the Springfree standard, and we are grateful to be recognized by this outstanding organization.”

A parent’s investment in a Springfree Trampoline has an invaluable return: their child’s safety. Springfree Trampoline removes dangerous springs, the number one cause of trampoline injuries, and eliminates hard surfaces from the jumping area. They continue to be the only trampoline provider that exceeds all US safety standards in addition to offering a unique 10-year warranty. Springfree Trampoline’s commitment to safety and quality demonstrates their worthiness of such an award.

Those interested can visit www.springfreetrampoline.com or call 1 (877) 586-7723 for more information about Springfree Trampoline.

About Springfree Trampoline™:

Springfree Trampoline is the world’s safest, highest quality, and longest-lasting trampoline. Redefining backyard play and helping families go outside and be active through innovation rooted in safety and quality, Springfree Trampoline’s patented safety design is the only trampoline on the market that eliminates 90% of all product-related trampoline injuries. Springfree Trampoline is available in Springfree Retail stores and via select retailers and e-tailers across the United States. To learn more about Springfree Trampoline, find a store near you or to purchase online, go to www.springfreetrampoline.com or call 1 (877) 586-7723.

About PTPA Media Inc.:

PTPA Media (Parent Tested, Parent Approved) provides an objective means to discover and appraise new products designed to enrich family living. The company's mission is to assist and educate discerning consumers by providing reliable and relevant information about exciting and quality products on the market. Products range from clothing, toys and electronics to parent-centric creations. The Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal is presented to companies whose products are deemed exceptional by a knowledgeable and unbiased panel of experts, including parents themselves. For more information visit www.ptpamedia.com.