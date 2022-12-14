Submit Release
HAI Becomes Member of Environmental Law Institute (ELI)

— Beth Maser, CEO and President
ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HAI announced today that it has become a member of the renowned Environmental Law Institute (ELI), a premier association for firms committed to using practical law and policy solutions to enable leaders to make environmental, economic and social progress.

The partnership will further HAI’s reach into areas where litigation and historical research can help executives in the private and public sector analyze the complex environmental challenges being faced across a multitude of industries and business types.

“This partnership ensures that HAI can continue to bring best-in-class thinking, the most recent policy debate, and the latest trends and research in environmental and social causes to our clients,” said Beth Maser, CEO and President of HAI. “We know ELI prides itself on bringing together diverse groups to solve some of the most pressing problems in areas across climate, regulation and law making. We now have a seat at the table in those discussions, and will bring the critical lens that only researchers and applied historians can.”

HAI’s research team is comprised of experts with decades of experience, analytical knowledge, and topical expertise, including a licensed private investigator. In addition to its greater Washington-DC based team, HAI also has field researchers across both the United States and the globe.

To learn more about HAI, visit www.historyassociates.com and fill out our Contact Form or submit an RFP.

