Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Notifies Enviva Inc. (EVA) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Enviva Inc.("Enviva" or the "Company") EVA and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Enviva securities between February 21, 2019 and October 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/eva .

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had misrepresented the environmental sustainability of its wood pellet production and procurement; (2) the Company had similarly overstated the true measure of cash flow generated by the Company's platform; (3) accordingly, the Company had misrepresented its business model and the Company's ability to achieve the level of growth that Defendants had represented to investors; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/eva or contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Enviva,you have until January 2, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

