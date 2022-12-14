Brother Mobile Solutions Unveils Line-up of Streamlined, High-Performance Printers That Won't Break the Budget

Highlights:

New economic models of the Brother Titan Industrial Print er series and TD-4 desktop printers strengthen Brother's robust line of industrial and desktop solutions.

er series and TD-4 desktop printers strengthen Brother's robust line of industrial and desktop solutions. Designed for optimal performance with easy, drop-in integration to existing systems and workflow.

In-stock options available; all printers fully backed by lifetime customer support¹ and industry-leading warranty including printhead perks, a unique printhead replacement benefit.

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a premier provider of mobile, desktop and industrial printers and handheld labeling tools, has launched five new industrial and desktop printer models designed with streamlined features at affordable price points.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005315/en/

"Our customers need industrial and desktop printers that are reliable, cost-effective and deliver a seamless experience," said Raul Palacios, Director of Product Management, Brother Mobile Solutions. "The expanded line of budget-friendly printers will help make our customer's printing investments go further without sacrificing the exceptional Brother reliability and quality they have come to expect and trust."

The new model additions feature two new TD-4 Desktop Thermal Transfer Printers (TD-4210D, TD-4520D) and three new Brother Titan Industrial Printer models (TJ-4010TN, TJ-4020TN, TJ-4120TN).

Brother Titan Industrial Printer Series

The new high-performance, compact Brother Titan Industrial Printer series brings top speed, quality resolution, durability and performance to the market at optimal value. Specifically designed for fast start-up as a standalone device and drop-in replacement, the new Brother Titan Industrial Printer models are equipped with Ethernet LAN, USB 2.0, Host USB, Serial interface ports and optional Wi-Fi® for multiple connectivity choices. A full suite of standard emulations, SDKs, and drivers enable seamless integration into existing systems.

The new Brother Titan Industrial Printer models are ideal for clear, scannable barcodes and labels at high volumes and ultra-fast speeds in warehouse, transportation and manufacturing environments. Featuring a compact footprint to fit seamlessly into crowded work areas or on a mobile cart, the three new models provide solid value at the speed, precision and quality today's fast-paced supply chain demands. Enhanced capabilities include a larger ribbon capacity and optional internal rewinders to improve productivity.

Brother TD-4 Desktop Thermal Printer Series

The newest versatile TD-4 desktop direct thermal printers produce high quality product and equipment labels, barcode labels, price labels and a multitude of other applications in manufacturing, warehouse, retail, transportation and other enterprise environments. The print speed, resolution and connectivity options are designed to support efficiency and productivity.

The economical TD-4 model additions feature fast speeds, easy integrations, compatibility with popular WMS, MRP/ERP and label design software applications, as well as a variety of ribbon and media type combinations. These affordable new models are compact for easy placement on carts or in existing workspaces and include the P-touch Editor label design software, allowing users to design profession labels.

"In addition to an affordable price point, the new streamlined Brother Titan Industrial Printer models and TD-4 printer models are backed by Brother's industry-leading warranty and lifetime customer support¹," said Palacios. "And with drop-in ready, in-stock options available, we are helping our customers meet supply chain challenges head on."

Visit Brother Mobile Solutions to learn more about Brother Titan Industrial Printer series and TD-4 Desktop Thermal Printers.

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile, desktop and industrial printers and handheld labeling solutions to field workforces and mobile enterprises. Brother International Corporation and its subsidiaries employ over 1,100 people in the Americas. For more information about Brother Mobile Solutions and its products, call (800) 543-6144, or visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com.

1Support for the life of the Brother product.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005315/en/