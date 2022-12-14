Cornell Dubilier Expands Polymer Chip Capacitor Line To Offer Voltage Ratings up to 35 Vdc

Cornell Dubilier's XMPL polymer chip capacitor series has been expanded to match applications with higher voltage and capacitance requirements. Their excellent capacitance and voltage stability with temperature and frequency make these conductive polymer capacitors ideal for applications where bulk storage and high ripple current filtering are needed.

LIBERTY, S.C., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cornell Dubilier's XMPL polymer chip capacitor series has been expanded to match applications with higher voltage and capacitance requirements. Their excellent capacitance and voltage stability with temperature and frequency make these conductive polymer capacitors ideal for applications where bulk storage and high ripple current filtering are needed.

Possessing much lower ESR and a shorter height profile than SMT aluminum electrolytics, XMPLs offer designers the opportunity to reduce the size and cost of their high-frequency/high-ripple applications by using fewer components.

Standard capacitance values now range from 6.8µF to 470µF, with a maximum working voltage of 35VDC in a molded package measuring 7.3x4.3x1.9 mm. The operating temperature is -55°C to 105°C with a load life of 2,000 hours at 105°C with rated voltage applied. XMPLs are halogen-free and RoHS-compliant.

Applications include high-frequency compact power supplies, DC-to-DC converters, LED lighting, industrial instrumentation, and automation.

The XMPL series is available at CDE-authorized distributors.

For more information, visit https://www.cde.com/new-product/xmpl.

For inquiries, contact Trent Carroll, Product Manager, tcarroll@cde.com, (847) 675-1760, ext. 7741.

Cornell Dubilier (Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc., Cornell Dubilier Marketing, Inc., and affiliates) is dedicated to advancing capacitor technology for new applications. Cornell Dubilier combines innovative products with engineering expertise to provide reliable component solutions for inverters, wind and solar power, electric vehicles, power supplies, motor drives, HVDC, motors, welding, aerospace, telecom, medical equipment, and UPS systems. A global group of companies, Cornell Dubilier has ISO-9001-certified manufacturing and distribution facilities in Liberty, SC; New Bedford, MA; Snow Hill, NC, Mexicali, Mexico; and Hong Kong.

