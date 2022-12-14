Gale App Lets Nurses Work When and Where They Want: Company Opens New Headquarters in Tampa

With more than one million nurses needed by 2030 to keep up with the growing demand for care nationwide, a Tampa-based company is gaining momentum to end the nursing shortage in Florida and across the U.S.

Gale Healthcare Solutions is opening a new innovative campus and headquarters in Tampa next to St. Joseph's Hospital at 3101 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The company is aiming to revolutionize the nursing industry by allowing nurses to choose when and where they work.

With the Gale app, nurses see open shifts at healthcare facilities and can select to fill those jobs in real-time. Nurses are also paid the same day, minutes after they finish work—a benefit Gale pioneered and continues to lead for the temporary healthcare staffing industry.

"The nursing industry is in crisis, as the U.S. population ages and needs more care. But our technology can solve this problem," Gale's President and Founder Tony Braswell said. "By connecting nurses and healthcare facilities, Gale fills gaps in care instantly and empowers nurses to take control of their lives. Not only that—we're creating good jobs in Tampa Bay, as we develop technology focused on ending the nursing shortage and bringing quick pay to more workers in healthcare and other sectors."

Gale's technology comes at a critical time, as more nurses are retiring and quitting after nearly three stressful years of COVID. In Nurse.org's 2022 State of Nursing Survey, 80 percent of nurses said their units are inadequately staffed and 87 percent of nurses said that they felt burned out over the past year.

"Technology can solve our toughest problems. We're proud to see a company born in Tampa Bay make a national impact—spotlighting Tampa as a hub for health tech innovation," Tampa Bay Economic Development Council President and CEO Craig Richard said.

"Attracting the next generation of nurses is essential to end the current nursing shortage. New technology that provides nurses with greater flexibility over their schedules will help us recruit students and expand this critical workforce pipeline," said Dr. Ken Atwater, President of Hillsborough Community College, which recently expanded its nursing education program.

Gale's Growth

What began in 2016 as a small team in Tampa Bay managing a few dozen nurses has grown to a team of more than 500 professionals managing technology, operations and business development for a national scale operation.

Gale now has more than 55,000 clinicians and thousands of healthcare providers using its platform in 40 states. In the past year, Gale closed a $60 million investment, added top technology talent with the addition of Google veteran Kan Kotecha as chief technology officer and Tulsi Dharmarajan as chief product officer, doubled the size of its clinical workforce, and expanded services to include travel nurses and permanent placings. The company is also licensing its software to other healthcare firms.

Listed on the Inc. 5,000 list of America's fastest growing companies, Gale also ranked as Tampa Bay's top health-tech company, won a Merit Award for global healthcare technology, and made the top ten of the Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms by Staffing Industry Analysts.

