Official launch of Temptation hotels in Miches, Dominican Republic

The first Original Group hotels outside of Mexico officially opened to the public on December 9th.

Mexican business group Original Group has opened Temptation Miches Resort and Temptation Grand Miches Resort, its first adult-only hotels in the Dominican Republic. The resorts required an investment of $190 million USD and created 725 direct jobs.

The official opening, on December 6th, was attended by the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, the Minister for Tourism, David Collado, and Ángel García, the project's Dominican partner, who thanked Dominican authorities for supporting the development of tourism in the Miches area.

The resorts are located in Miches, in the province of El Seibo, and both have a total of 496 rooms and suites, with 382 suites at Temptation Miches Resort and 114 at Temptation Grand Miches Resort.

Temptation Grand Miches Resort is an exclusive hotel for couples, with clothing-optional areas, unique amenities such as the Jacuzzi Lounge, and an intimate playroom in which all couples will be able to try something new. The resort also boasts a topless-optional pool and VIP services to satisfy the needs of the most demanding guests.

Temptation Miches Resort is aimed at couples and party-loving, free-spirited groups of friends, who will have the opportunity to enjoy topless-optional areas. Its goal is to attract more discerning customers in search of extraordinary vacations in the Dominican Republic.

Both hotels are all-inclusive, with world-class food and beverage offerings, as well as restaurants, bars, pools, and gyms, among the many facilities for their guests.

Karim Rashid, the renowned Egyptian designer, curated the interior design of Temptation Miches Resort, bringing each of the areas to life with his flair for contemporary art. Both resorts are surrounded by the pristine beaches and luscious vegetation of Miches.

For what has been its first expansion outside of Mexico, Original Group has chosen Miches, an idyllic stretch of white beaches, hills, and crystal-clear waters, along the North-East coast of the Dominican Republic

