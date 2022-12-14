U.S. News & World Report Names 7 Signature HealthCARE Facilities Among the Nation’s Best

/EIN News/ -- Louisville, KY., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the ever-changing landscape of the skilled nursing industry, the balance between enduring and thriving can be a thin line. But at Signature HealthCARE, thanks to continuing innovation, a tenacity to push forward, and an incredible staff and healthcare family, we continue to tilt the scales and make significant strides. That’s why we are truly humbled and thankful U.S. News & World Report has ranked 7 Signature HealthCARE facilities as a Best Nursing Home for 2022-2023.

Out of nearly 15-thousand nursing homes analyzed, our recognized 7 facilities include:

Princeton Transitional Care & Assisted Living

Signature HealthCARE at Tanbark Rehabilitation & Wellness Center

Signature HealthCARE at University of Louisville Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital

Signature HealthCARE at Tower Road

Signature HealthCARE of Clarksville

Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County

Prestonsburg Health Care Center

“Many do not understand or even consider the real, extraordinary heroes in long-term, short-term, and skilled nursing care that bring these kinds of wins,” said Mark Wortley, Chief Operating Officer of Signature HealthCARE. “Unfortunately, they do not get the credit or positive attention they truly deserve for their love and care for our most vulnerable population, and for fulfilling a calling that takes compassion, commitment, dedication, and grit. It’s these kinds of champions that make our facilities the “Best”. There are no words to express our thanks and gratitude. Our amazing leaders and staff keep us, as our hashtag says, #SignatureStrong.”

The annual U.S. News & World Report Best Nursing Home ratings, now in their 13th year, assist prospective residents and their families in making informed decisions, in consultation with their medical professionals, about where to receive short-term or long-term nursing home care.

The Best Nursing Homes methodology evaluates nursing homes with comprehensive data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) including resident care, safety, infection rates, registered nurse staffing, weekend staffing, health inspections, preventing of falls, and outcomes, like successful returns home for short-term care. To calculate ratings for both short-term and long-term care, U.S. News also evaluated each nursing home’s performance on use of antipsychotic drugs, and success in preventing ER and hospital visits.

“Choosing the right nursing home based on care needs and comfort is a critical decision for prospective residents and their families,” said Zach Adams, senior health data engineer at U.S. News. “The Best Nursing Homes ratings highlight nursing homes that excel in short-term rehabilitation and long-term care needs. This year, newly available data on weekend staffing and infection rates that led to hospitalizations provides even more information about how nursing homes rate when it comes to the safety of their residents.”

Signature HealthCARE and our community look forward to continuing this momentum as we work to excel and forge ahead in the future and upcoming new year. If you have any further questions, please contact Ann Bowdan Wilder, Media, PR, and Communications Manager of Signature HealthCARE, at abowdanwilder@signaturehealthcarellc.com .

Signature HealthCARE is a family-based healthcare company with integrated services at each point of the continuum of care: Skilled Nursing, Assisted Living, and In-Home Care. The company’s organizational culture inspires nearly 8,500 employees with our foundational three pillars: Learning, Spirituality, and Innovation, plus our Sacred 7 Principles: Be Heroic, Embrace Teamwork, Show Compassion, Give Respect, Have Integrity, Encourage Positivity, and Be Patient. A growing number of Signature HealthCARE centers are earning five-star quality ratings, the highest classification from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and earning QAPI accreditation. Signature HealthCARE has also been awarded a Best Place to Work honor under the Great Place to Work® Certification, for six years.



U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

