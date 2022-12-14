Ever Growing Popularity & Recent Spike in Sales of Plant-based Premixes Market is Expected to Boost the Revenue Size to US$ 1,280.28 Mn by 2033 at a CAGR of 8% | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc. Expert

Growing Trend of Veganism and Rising Applications in Food and Beverage to Steer Plant Based Premix Market past US$ 1.2 Bn by 2033. North America is expected to account for over 38% share of the global market for plant based premixes during the forecast period.

Rising demand for natural and healthy food products along with increasing applications of plant-based ingredients in food and beverage industry is the main factor facilitating the expansion of the global market for plant-based premixes.

Similarly, growing trend of veganism and increased knowledge of the health advantages of plant-based diets are expected to generate high demand for plant based premixes during the forecast period.

Plant based premixes are concentrated mixtures of ingredients derived from plant sources that are used to create finished goods like food or beverages. As the trend of veganism continues to make inroads in food & beverage, both food manufacturers and consumers are showing a keen inclination towards using plant based premixes.

The global plant based premix market is highly competitive with the presence of a large number of international and regional players. Leading players in the market are focused on product innovation and development to gain a competitive edge over their rivals.

The competition in the plant based premix market is further intensified by the entry of new players who are offering products at competitive prices. The companies are also engaged in mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and geographical reach. For instance, in January 2018, Ingredion Incorporated acquired TIC Gums, which is a leading provider of texture and stabilization solutions for the food industry.

Key Takeaways from the Plant based Premix Market Study:

During the projection period 2023-2033, the plant based premix market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8%.

Based on form, demand is likely to remain high for powdered plant based premixes during the forecast period.

By application, food and beverage segment holds the largest share of the global plant based premix market and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

North America and Europe collectively hold the largest share of the global plant based premix market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing plant based premix market between 2023 and 2033.

With rising trend of veganism, sales of plant based premixes are poised to grow at a robust pace across the U.S. during the forthcoming decade.

Who is Winning?

Key players operating in the global plant based premix market are Cargill (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), DuPont (US), DSM (Netherlands), Ingredion Incorporated (US), and Kerry Group plc (Ireland).

Key Segmentation

By Ingredient Type:

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino acids

Antibiotics

Others



By Application:

Food and Beverage Baby Food Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Animal Nutrition



By Form:

Powered

Liquid

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA



