POSSIBLE UNVEILS FIRST LINEUP OF SPEAKERS FOR ITS INAUGURAL MARKETING EVENT LAUNCHING IN MIAMI IN APRIL 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc. announced today the first confirmed speakers for its launch of POSSIBLE , an immersive marquee event for marketers to be held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 17-19, 2023. Powered by the world's most authoritative and experienced industry leaders and with Google as premier presenting partner, POSSIBLE will welcome up to 5,000 of the most respected and impactful business leaders and practitioners, including brands, technology, digital, media, entertainment, and culture, over the course of three days.

POSSIBLE's stages will feature leaders from across business and tech and also include media, celebrities, influencers, and others. The first confirmed speakers are Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) from top global brands:

, Global Chief Marketing Officer, General Motors William White , Chief Marketing Officer, Walmart

, former Global CMO, VISA Diana Haussling , Vice President, General Manager Consumer Experience & Growth, Colgate-Palmolive

POSSIBLE ultimately will have up to 200 speakers representing all aspects of the industry on its stages, presenting 16 tracks of curated content, Masterclasses, workshops, an exposition, an outside activation area, VIP networking, and events. POSSIBLE also brings nearly all of MMA Global events under the POSSIBLE umbrella, including the SMARTIES and presentation of its proprietary research, making this forum a complete 360 experience.

Christian Muche, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Ordinary Events, said, "We are extremely honored to have these prestigious individuals be part of launching POSSIBLE. They represent the world's most powerful brands and by having them as speakers, this puts POSSIBLE in the spotlight to become the industry´s tent pole event and inspire decision makers across the broader ecosystem of marketing, business, tech, and culture." He added, "These speakers support POSSIBLE's mission to bring marketers together and discuss the challenges they face head on and to give them the tools and confidence to become more successful in the future. Soon, we will present a list of more amazing celebrities and industry leaders."

POSSIBLE is offering early bird rates through January 16. More speakers, including celebrities, entertainers, and influencers, will be announced soon.

POSSIBLE is a new marquee event created by Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc., that is curated specifically for the greater marketing ecosystem, including brands, technology, digital, media, culture, and more. Powered by the omnichannel expertise of MMA Global (a key partner and investor of Beyond Ordinary Events), the inaugural event will take place on April 17-19, 2023 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, and also combines all former MMA Global events into one colossal, immersive, and engaging celebration. Brimming with content dedicated to future-thinking marketers combined with innovation and emerging technologies, POSSIBLE will be the centerpiece for the entire marketing and media community to network with industry peers, share ideas, present visions, and discuss mutual challenges. Conceived and created by Christian Muche (Co-Founder, DMEXCO), POSSIBLE will be the cornerstone marketing tent-pole event of the year.

Comprised of over 800-member companies globally and 15 regional offices, the MMA is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, martech and media companies working collaboratively to architect the future of marketing, while relentlessly delivering growth today. Led by CMOs, the MMA helps marketers lead the imperative for marketing change–in ways that enable future breakthroughs while optimizing current activities. The MMA is committed to science and questioning and believes that creating marketing impact is steeped in constructively challenging the status quo encouraging business leaders to aggressively adopt proven, peer-driven and scientific best practices, without compromise. The MMA invests millions of dollars in rigorous research to enable marketers with unassailable truth and actionable tools. By enlightening, empowering and enabling marketers, the MMA shapes future success, while also propelling business growth.

Members include: 1-800-Flowers, Adobe, Activision Blizzard, Ally Financial, AppsFlyer, AT&TCommunications, Bank of America, Campbell, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Clear Channel Outdoor, Colgate-Palmolive, CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (CVS Health), Diageo, E*Trade from Morgan Stanley, Ford Motor Company,General Motors Company, Google, Hilton Worldwide, IBM Watson Advertising, Kargo, Kroger, L'Oreal, Major League Baseball, Marriott International, Match Group, Mastercard, McDonald's Corporation, Merkle Inc., Meta, NBCUniversal, Neustar A TransUnion Company, Pinterest, Roku, Salesforce, Samsung,Snap Inc, Target Brands, Inc., The Walt Disney Company, T-Mobile USA, Twitter, Uber, Visa, Walmart Inc.,Yahoo! and many more. The MMA's global headquarters are located in New York with regional operations in Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM). For more information see www.mmaglobal.com.

About Christian Muche :

Muche is a renowned global executive and business strategist operating at the intersection of the digital, marketing, technology, and event industries. Muche has worked with global brands and executives, including AOL, YAHOO, and FIFA, to bring successful results. He was the Co-Founder of DMEXCO which has become the biggest and leading digital marketing event in the world. Seeing a gap in the marketing community, he believed the time had come for a new event experience created specifically for the marketing world which is POSSIBLE.

