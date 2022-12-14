Submit Release
Tachyus announces new contract for Aurion, its carbon estimation and forecasting solution, with Butler-Cohen

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- Tachyus announced a contract with Butler-Cohen Design+Build for Aurion, its cloud-scalable, comprehensive carbon intensity platform. Butler-Cohen's implementation of Aurion will help the design and construction company establish a GHG baseline, estimate, forecast, and report. This contract marks the first venture outside of the oil and gas space for Tachyus, and puts Butler-Cohen ahead of the curve with regard to safety and environmental issues.

Butler-Cohen to implement Tachyus' Aurion to estimate and forecast carbon emissions

"We're thrilled to partner with a company like Butler-Cohen to expand our carbon reduction efforts," said Matt Elbert, Tachyus CFO. "I'm looking forward to seeing our impact on the construction industry, and proud to be on the forefront of change in this new space."

"This technology is very exciting and helps us better serve our clients who are working with us to reduce carbon emissions in the construction process," said Eric Cohen, President of Butler-Cohen.

Aurion addresses the growing impact of the construction industry on climate change by helping companies like Butler-Cohen monitor and minimize their carbon intensity with robust, tested, and reliable approaches to estimation. Further, the platform provides transparency to all calculations—including its many sources of data—making the estimations and reports thoroughly and easily auditable.

About Tachyus:

The Houston-based corporation is a leader in reservoir optimization software. By combining traditional reservoir physics with machine learning and artificial intelligence, Tachyus provides predictive modeling and optimization products for its clients. The company applies its software to improve reservoir production using methodologies such as waterfloods, steamfloods, CO2 injection, and unconventional well and completion optimization. Additionally, Tachyus recently launched Aurion—an end-to-end platform for GHG estimation, reporting, and forecasting—to help companies tie operational decisions to their net-zero goals.

