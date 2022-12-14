Motor Vehicle and Driver License office closures due to inclement weather

BISMARCK, N.D. - Due to winter weather conditions, the Bismarck Motor Vehicle and Driver License offices, Emmons and McKenzie County Motor Vehicle branch offices and the Oakes and Beulah Driver License offices will be closed until further notice.



Also today, the Minot Motor Vehicle office will be opening at 10 a.m., the Grand Forks Motor Vehicle office will be opening at 12 p.m., and the Valley City Motor Vehicle branch office will open later today.



A list of other motor vehicle branch and driver license branch office locations can be found on the NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov.



