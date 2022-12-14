Submit Release
Updated: Motor Vehicle and Driver License offices closures due to inclement weather

BISMARCK, N.D. - Due to winter weather conditions, the Jamestown, Ellendale, Valley City and Grafton Motor Vehicle offices have been added to the list of offices closed today.

Other closures include the Bismarck Motor Vehicle and Driver License offices, Emmons and McKenzie County Motor Vehicle and the Oakes and Beulah Driver License offices, the Minot Motor Vehicle office will be opening at 10 a.m., the Grand Forks Motor Vehicle office will be opening at 12 p.m.

A list of other motor vehicle and driver license office locations can be found on the NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov.

