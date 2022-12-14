On the Two-Year Anniversary of the First COVID-19 Vaccine, Secretary Becerra Celebrates Administration's Progress in Protecting and Saving Lives During Pandemic

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement celebrating the second anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccine:

"The COVID-19 vaccines save lives, and the Biden-Harris Administration has made it a priority to continually work to reach, vaccinate, and protect our most vulnerable communities across the country. Although we can celebrate the more than 657 million shots in arms administered in the last two years, we are not done with COVID.

"We have seen COVID infections, hospitalizations, and deaths increase in prior winters, and it does not have to be that way this year. We now have updated COVID-19 vaccines to protect communities against the Omicron strain. Our message is simple: Don't wait. Get an updated COVID-19 vaccine. It's safe and effective."

On November 22, the Biden-Harris Administration announced an aggressive six-week campaign to get more Americans vaccinated with the updated COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year. The campaign focuses on reaching seniors and the communities that COVID-19 has hit hardest by making it even more convenient to get vaccinated and increasing awareness through paid media.