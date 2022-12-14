Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,916 in the last 365 days.

On the Two-Year Anniversary of the First COVID-19 Vaccine, Secretary Becerra Celebrates Administration's Progress in Protecting and Saving Lives During Pandemic

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement celebrating the second anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccine:

"The COVID-19 vaccines save lives, and the Biden-Harris Administration has made it a priority to continually work to reach, vaccinate, and protect our most vulnerable communities across the country. Although we can celebrate the more than 657 million shots in arms administered in the last two years, we are not done with COVID. 

"We have seen COVID infections, hospitalizations, and deaths increase in prior winters, and it does not have to be that way this year. We now have updated COVID-19 vaccines to protect communities against the Omicron strain. Our message is simple: Don't wait. Get an updated COVID-19 vaccine. It's safe and effective."

On November 22, the Biden-Harris Administration announced an aggressive six-week campaign to get more Americans vaccinated with the updated COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year. The campaign focuses on reaching seniors and the communities that COVID-19 has hit hardest by making it even more convenient to get vaccinated and increasing awareness through paid media.

You just read:

On the Two-Year Anniversary of the First COVID-19 Vaccine, Secretary Becerra Celebrates Administration's Progress in Protecting and Saving Lives During Pandemic

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.