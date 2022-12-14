The DSEDJ adjusts class suspension measures for schools of non-tertiary education in the second phase of the transition period

MACAU, December 14 - In response to the epidemic changes, the SAR Government has been gradually adjusting epidemic prevention policy in Macao, which will enter the second phase of the transition period from 14 December. In order to achieve a balance between the needs of epidemic prevention and implementation of normal educational activities in school, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (the DSEDJ) has issued guidelines on class suspension in the second phase of the transition period to schools of non-tertiary education in Macao. Starting from tomorrow (14 December), if there are cases tested positive in school, class suspension measure will be implemented on a class basis accordingly. When the number of new confirmed cases of students in the class reaches 4 or more in a day (school day), face-to-face teaching of that class will be suspended for 5 days from that day. If there are less than 4 new confirmed cases of students in the class in a day (school day), school will not be attended by students who are confirmed cases, and the rest of the students will have class as usual.

Students who have been suspended from school due to the measure in the first phase (12 and 13 December) can conduct rapid antigen tests or undergo nucleic acid tests for two consecutive days from the class suspension date. They can resume schooling after obtaining negative result. Parents may choose not to let their children return to school, depending on the situation of their children. Schools should exercise discretion in dealing with the absence of the students concerned. Confirmed cases of teaching and non-teaching staff are not considered as a condition for suspension of the classes they teach or serve. Schools may adjust teaching plans in response to the class suspension measures.

The DSEDJ reminds students to conduct rapid antigen tests if they have symptoms of discomfort. If the household member of a student is a confirmed case, the student should conduct self-health management in accordance with the guidelines on close contacts issued by the health department and should not return to school for the time being, during which the health code of the student will be converted to a yellow code. The DSEDJ reiterates its call for students to receive COVID-19 vaccines or boosters as soon as possible.