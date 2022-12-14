Four Christmas and New Year’s Eve Concerts to be held at Sai Van Lake Plaza with local and foreign musicians ringing in 2023 with songs

MACAU, December 14 - Christmas and New Year are fast approaching. Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) of the Macao SAR Government, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, Limited, and Wynn Macau Ltd. and co-organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Municipal Affairs Bureau, and TDM-Teledifusão de Macau, S.A., four Christmas and New Year’s Eve Concerts will be held at Sai Van Lake Plaza on the nights of 24, 25, and 31 December 2022 and 1 January 2023. Places are limited, with admission by ticket only. Online registration for the four concerts will open from 11 to 16 December and free tickets will be allocated by drawing lots.

Local singers, bands, dancers, and orchestras, in cooperation with singers outside Macao, will demonstrate the on-going musical vitality of Macao in these Christmas and New Year’s Eve Concerts. The four concerts are jointly organised by IC and six major resorts in Macao on the nights of Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day, serving as an exchange platform for the performing arts. The star-studded line-up will send best wishes to the public and give a new look to the city with songs. It is hoped that the diversified celebration can continually create a fine atmosphere and stimulate social development.

Gathering of Macao entertainers on Christmas Eve, with Penny Tai and Kenji Wu sending best wishes with music

The performances on Christmas Eve (24 December) will be given by Macao’s future generations of entertainers. Several children’s dance troupes will take the lead. Kylamary and ZEAL Kids from different generations will join hands and perform together, followed by a street dance battle between Now’z Kid Dance Team, Ding Ding, and TDSM Kid Dance. Then Cotton Kids will play surf rock, and little singer Cátia Pinto with a sincere voice will send a message of love in music in collaboration with singer Viviana Lo. In the finale, Hong Kong singer Wilfred Lau will sing a couple of classic songs and will also sing with popular Macao singer Rico Long to spark sweet memories in fans. Malaysian singer Penny Tai, who has won the Golden Melody Awards repeatedly, will cooperate with the Chorus of Escola Choi Nong Chi Tai to send best wishes with her beautiful moving voice on Christmas Eve.

On the night of Christmas (25 December), Pun Kuan Pou, a well-known Macao musician, will join a group of Chinese and Western musicians, integrating Chinese and Western music elements to create a unique ambience for Christmas in Macao. ZEAL Dance Studio, singer and winner of “TDM - Prémios da Melhor Música Pop” Elisa Chan, and MFM will sing and dance to enliven the night. Singer Kenji Wu, who starred as a team leader in the popular Mainland China show “Call Me by Fire”, will collaborate with Macao cellist Daniel Leong in the finale and sing hit songs to impress the audience.

Unprecedented joint performances by legendary singer Alex To and bands from Hong Kong and Macao to celebrate the countdown to 2023

On New Year’s Eve, a number of Macao singers and groups, including Vivian Chan, Kane Ao Ieong, German Ku, #FFFF99, Ocean Walker, MSD Studio, and Macau Baby, will bring a variety of performances such as rock, ballads, soul, singing and dancing, and hip-hop to ring in the new year. Local band SCAMPER will put on performances with Hong Kong band Supper Moment and legendary singer Alex To at the grand finale for the first time, celebrating with the audience the countdown to 2023 with energetic rock music.

The Macao Orchestra will present an outdoor New Year’s concert with operatic elements on the night of New Year’s Day (1 January). Conductor Ken Lam, soprano Fan Xueyan, and tenor Xu Weiqin will perform opera pieces on stage and popular pieces will also be presented in the same concert such as Carnival Overture and Carmen Suite No. 1 , to start the new year with classic and cheerful melodies.

Online registration and allocation of tickets by drawing lots for four concerts (admission by ticket only)

Online registration for the four concerts will be available at the Macau Ticketing Network from today to 16 December. Free tickets will be allocated by drawing lots, and the winners will be notified by SMS from 17 to 23 December. Registration is limited to a maximum of two tickets per performance per person. For more information on Christmas & New Year’s Eve Concerts, please visit IC website at www.icm.gov.mo, follow the “IC Art” page on Facebook, or subscribe to IC’s official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.

The IC has been strictly following the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and will implement appropriate measures for cultural activities in a timely manner. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention efforts of the SAR Government, all participants must wear their face masks, undergo body temperature checks and comply with the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on-site. Those with fever or respiratory symptoms will not be allowed to enter the venue.

Programme Schedule for the Christmas and New Year’s Eve Concerts