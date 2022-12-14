Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP: Sequoia Benefits and Insurance Services, LLC Data Breach Investigation Alert

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of Sequoia Benefits and Insurance Services, LLC (“Sequoia”) customers.



On or before December 2022, Sequoia discovered a vulnerability that led to a data event (the “Data Breach”). In or around December 2022, an investigation revealed that beginning on September 22, 2022 and ending on October 6, 2022, certain Sequoia customers’ employees’ information was accessible by an unknown party.

On or around December 2, 2022, Sequoia began notifying consumers of the Data Breach. Information acquired includes names, home addresses, employment status, marital status, Social Security numbers, wage data related to benefits, member identification cards, Covid-19 test results, and vaccination cards.

If you received a NOTICE OF DATA BREACH from Sequoia and you reside in the United States

