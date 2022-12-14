Adult Diapers Market is expected to grow USD 18.90 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

Adult Diapers Market Size By Product Type (Pant/Pull-Up Type, Pad Type, and Tape on Diapers), By Sales Channel (Hypermarkets, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Wholesalers, Specialty Outlets, and Online Channels), By End-user (Male, Female, and Unisex), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the adult diapers market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the adult diapers market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/adult-diapers-market/177/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, sales channel, end-user, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global adult diapers market are KCWW, Daio Paper Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Tykables, NorthShore Care Supply, Ontex BV, Abena Group, Essity Aktiebolag, Unicharm Corporation, First Quality, Linette, Drylock Technologies, Attends Healthcare Products, Inc., Kao Corporation among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Adult Diapers Market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Adult diapers are reusable paper incontinence products. Adult diapers are disposable underpants worn by people who are incontinent. They are adult-care goods. Adult diapers serve a similar function to baby diapers. Adult diapers normally have three layers, beginning on the inside and working outward: The inner layer, which is adjacent to the skin, is made of non-woven material. The middle layer of the structure is composed of villous pulp and polymer absorbent beads. The exterior layer is made up of a waterproof PE substrate. After use, one type of adult diaper resembles a flake, while the other feels like shorts. An adult diaper can be converted into a pair of shorts by adding adhesive strips. An adult diaper can be converted into a pair of shorts by adding adhesive strips. Furthermore, the sticky strips allow you to adjust the waist size of the shorts to accommodate different body shapes. There are also adult pull-ups available. Adult pull-ups are a modified version of moderate senior diapers. Adult diapers and pull-ups can be worn in various ways. The adult pull-up waistline has been improved. Because they have elastic bands like underpants, they are most suited for people who can walk on the ground. It is suitable for people with mild to severe incontinence, paralyzed patients who are bedridden, those with puerperium lochia, and so on.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/177

Scope of Adult Diapers Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product Type, Sales Channel, End-User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players KCWW, Daio Paper Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Tykables, NorthShore Care Supply, Ontex BV, Abena Group, Essity Aktiebolag, Unicharm Corporation, First Quality, Linette, Drylock Technologies, Attends Healthcare Products, Inc., Kao Corporation among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Pant/Pull-Up Type segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The product type segment is pant/pull-up type, pad type, and tape-on diapers. The pant/pull-up type segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. These diapers contain multilayer fibers that increase absorption, provide all-day protection, and prevent the skin from irritation. Furthermore, because they function similarly to ordinary underwear, pant/pull-up style diapers are comfortable even when used regularly.

The online channels segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The sales channel segment includes hypermarkets, pharmacies & drug stores, wholesalers, specialty outlets, and online channels. The online channels segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The segment is growing as a result of the rapid growth and adoption of e-Commerce, as well as an increase in online purchases due to lower costs and ease of access. Adult diaper awareness has developed as a result of online marketing and commercial advertising. Furthermore, as businesses develop their online operations on a global basis and more customers place orders through online platforms, it is expected that demand for online channels would rise rapidly over the forecast period.

The female segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The end-user segment includes males, females, and unisex. The female segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The market is expanding according to the National Association for Continence, over 25 million American adults suffer from urinary incontinence, which can affect anyone at any age but is more common in women over 50. Increased awareness due to marketing and promotions in e-commerce and digital media platforms, urbanization and industrialization, rising disposable income, and developments in healthcare systems are also driving demand for adult diapers.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for adult diapers include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia-pacific region witnessed a major share. Adult diaper demand is mostly driven by Asia Pacific's aging population and an increase in urinary incontinence instances. Another factor driving the market for adult diapers is a growing awareness of personal hygiene and health in this region. Adult diaper sales increased in Asia Pacific as a result of increasing disposable income and higher living standards. In addition, adult diaper sales in this region are increasing due to diseases associated with advanced age and older consideration items, such as recurrent infections, mobility challenges, physical incapacities, and dementia. Japan had the highest revenue share in Asia Pacific, followed by China, India, Indonesia, and South Korea.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's adult diapers market size was valued at USD 0.89 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.31 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2029. The market will grow as the number of Germans with mobility issues rises, and the consumer demand for eco-friendly products with cutting-edge features will also increase. The launch of a new design of adult diapers, as well as the presence of large corporations in the country, will also increase demand.

China

China’s adult diapers market size was valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.10 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2029. Because adult diapers are so widely available in retail and online stores, demand in China is projected to expand. The country's elderly population is driving adult diaper sales in China. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there will be 120 million people over the age of 80 by 2050. This will most likely aid the development of the adult diaper business in China.

India

India's adult diapers market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.63 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2029. Adult diapers are becoming increasingly prevalent in India as the senior population grows and consumers become more aware of the benefits they provide. Furthermore, the region's population is obese, which leads to a high rate of adult incontinence. Furthermore, this is because of people's hectic lifestyles, high per capita incomes, and increased consumption of frozen, packaged, and fast food. The availability of adult diapers at pharmacies, online retailers, and supermarkets or hypermarkets is boosting the regional market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising population of geriatric population.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/177/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:





Contact Lens Market Size By Design (Spherical, Toric, Multifocal, and Others), By Application (Corrective, Therapeutic, Cosmetic, Prosthetic, and Lifestyle-Oriented), By Usage (Daily Disposable, Disposable, Frequently Replacement and Traditional), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/contact-lens-market/234

Sanitary Ware Market Size By Material (Ceramic, Plastic, and Other), By Type (Water Closet, Wash Basins, Pedestals, Cisterns, and Other), By Application (Kitchen and Bathroom), By End User (Residential and Commercial), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/sanitary-ware-market/225

Massage Chair Market Size By Nature (Conventional and Robotic), By Product Type (Inversion Massage Chairs, Zero Gravity Massage Chairs, Targeted Massage Products, Full Body Massage Chairs, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Online, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, and Others), By End-Use (Commercial and Residential), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/massage-chair-market/224

Indoor Plants Market Size By Types (Shade-loving plants, Low light plants, and High light plants), By Application (Commercial Application and Home Decoration), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/indoor-plants-market/223

Modular Kitchen Market Size By Design (L Shape, U Shape, Parallel, Straight, Island, and Other), By Product (Floor Cabinet, Wall Cabinet, and Tall Storage Cabinets), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/modular-kitchen-market/222

Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Size by Product (Containers, Blisters, Foil Wraps, Pouches and Others), By End Use (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Tobacco and Cosmetics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/aluminum-foil-packaging-market/219

Gloves Market Size By Material (Polyethylene, Natural Rubber, Neoprene, Vinyl and Nitrile), By Product (Powder-Free and Powdered), By Type (Protective Gloves and Disposable Gloves), By End-User (Food & Beverage, Medical & Healthcare, Automotive, Electronics, Construction and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/gloves-market/213

Condom Market Size By Type (Female Condom and Male Condom), By Material (Non-Latex and Latex), By Distribution Channel (Online Retail Stores, Drug Stores, Mass Merchandisers and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/condom-market/209

Freshwater Fish Market By Product (Pelagic and Demersal), By Form (Fresh and Frozen), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/freshwater-fish-market/185