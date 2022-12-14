Gamers Leave Crypto in the Dirt. Now There is a New and Better Way of Buying Gaming NFTs

GamerPay, a leading gaming skin marketplace, is bringing ownership of skins to players in the games they love. As part of that mission, GamerPay now takes a big leap forward by expanding into web3 games by presenting a revolutionary "no ramp" model that makes it possible to buy NFTs with cash.

/EIN News/ -- COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GamerPay, a marketplace for CS:GO gaming skins, backed by Y Combinator, FCVC, Aleksander Larsen (co-founder Axie Infinity) among others, presents a new model without any crypto for buying & selling NFTs in web3 games on GamerPay.gg.

Since finishing Y Combinator in September 2021, GamerPay has grown 15% month-over-month in trading volume for their first game CS:GO. They have a global footprint of users from +95 different countries and recently passed 80,000 active users.

From Nov. 22, GamerPay is adding NFT skins from web3 games on GamerPay. Members will be able to buy, sell, and hold gaming NFTs at the same place as they manage their CS:GO assets.

"We love games. So does our community. They want to own skins (NFTs) in the games they love. Today, we take a big step forward to make that possible for our community by adding Ev.io to GamerPay. Now, our members can hold skins from CS:GO and web3 games on GamerPay," says Mathias Hermansen, co-founder of GamerPay.

GamerPay's new model for web3 games is being launched with the biggest shooter game based on blockchain. The game, EV.io, has attracted more than 35,000 daily players with its browser-based gameplay. In the coming months, more web3 games will be added on GamerPay.

The Model: Introducing NFT skins that can't be bought with crypto

Until now, buying and selling NFTs from web3 games has been reserved for a narrow group of traders deep into crypto. But with GamerPay's brand-new model, web3 players can, for the first time, buy and sell NFTs like they buy any other gaming skin, in "regular cash".

This brings the positives of both worlds: ownership over one's in-game items and nonspeculative cryptocurrencies. The items go for sale at a fixed price in a fully transparent model similar to the buying experience in Fortnite. "This is the first time, players can't use crypto to buy NFT skins," says Mathias Hermansen, hinting that it's all about the skins and ownership.

"Players want to play games and not deal with crypto wallets and exotic tokens. When regular players in the future give EV.io or another web3 game a go, they only have to focus on the game. They don't need to hold crypto, understand on and off-ramp, and taxation complexity that crypto brings. This launch will help web3 games to go more mainstream," according to Mathias Hermansen

