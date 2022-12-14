Actual SEO Media, Inc Kicks Starts the Incoming New Year With the Top Social Media Platforms Brands Need to Start Using

Blogs are a way to give visitors a company's expert opinion on a topic. It's a good idea to have accounts on several social media platforms. Actual SEO Media, Inc.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to digital marketing, businesses need to try and take advantage of every avenue. With the use of so many different social media platforms, businesses need to take advantage of at least two or three.

In 2023, these five social media platforms are said to be the best platforms to use for digital marketing:

-Facebook

-Youtube

-Twitter

-LinkedIn

-TikTok

Facebook

Facebook is still going strong, with over two million users. This platform has proven very useful, especially for those looking to build their brand awareness. Facebook is perfect for organic text, photos, and video content. Plus, businesses can create paid ad content. Facebook is a great platform for creating content and giveaways. Chatbots can slow a website down, but many businesses are turning to Facebook Messenger for chatbots and auto-responders.

Youtube

Youtube is the largest video-sharing platform. Since 2005 people have been using this platform to create and share content. However, Youtube is more than just sharing entertaining videos. In the last few years, companies have taken to Youtube to create digital marketing content. Video is a more effective way for companies to educate their customers than writing about their products. Video is a more effective way for companies to educate their customers than writing about their products.

Moreover, creating videos allows companies to go beyond the usual commercials on TV. Brands can create long-form videos by getting more in-depth about their service and products. Experimenting with different types of video content, such as informative, how-to's, or reviews, gives audiences a better idea of what brands offer. This is also an excellent way to build more engagement and trust between the brand and the users.

Twitter

Despite all the changes, Twitter is still going strong and is number three on this list. Twitter is a powerful platform and a perfect place to discuss current events and entertainment and even post business updates. Here, businesses can inform their audiences about upcoming events such as live streams, charity events, giveaways, and so much more. Brands can use this site for free and have to create paid Twitter Ads to help boost their visibility.

LinkedIn

With over 3 million users each month, LinkedIn is easily the biggest professional network. Anyone looking to hire or be hired needs to have a LinkedIn profile, but this platform is much more than just a place to find a job. This particular platform is excellent for businesses to create clean and professional pages and raise brand awareness. LinkedIn is also a great place to boost business credibility. Businesses that create YMYL (Your Money, Your Life) content would do well on a site like LinkedIn.

TikTok

Back in 2017, a new platform paved its path on the Internet. Since then, TikTok has been steadily growing in popularity, especially with the younger generations. It is unique in that it allows for easy collaborative capabilities, which can make for interesting and engaging content to help businesses grow their audience.

Raising Brand Awareness

With so many sites online, companies need to do everything they can to raise brand awareness. Using social media is one of the best places to do so. But with so many different avenues to go down, it is difficult to know which platforms are best. Not everyone should be on Twitter, Facebook, or even Youtube. Businesses need to experiment on several different sites to see which platforms get the most attention. Figure out how audiences engage with them and continue using whichever ones have the best results.

Today, over four billion people use social media in some way, form, or fashion. People continue to change how they use and interact with it, but it is safe to say that social media is not dying out anytime soon. Consequently, social media effectively allows a company to advertise in today's competitive world.

As a leading Houston SEO company, Actual SEO Media, Inc. empowers its clients to maximize their digital marketing potential. By harnessing the power of search engine optimization, the company helps businesses expand their online reach and establish a stronger presence on the Internet. In addition to SEO, Actual SEO Media, Inc. also specializes in content writing and social media marketing. For more information, contact the office at (832) 834 - 0661 or by email at info@actualseomedia.com.

