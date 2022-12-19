RemoteWork Source reveals career services top wish lists for people wanting to get back on their feet
Indulgences are out, as useful tops the list for laid off professionals.
This holiday season,if you truly want to help your loved one or friend, look into gifts that will give them an edge in their job search.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RemoteWork Source announces inclusive holiday themed resume packages are now available for gift givers whose loved ones or friends’ biggest wish is to get back to work. Through January 1, 2023, certificates are tailored to the buyer’s holiday of choice, making this an inclusive choice for anyone with a friend or loved one in need.
— Pamela La Gioia
“This holiday season,” says Pamela La Gioia, career strategist with RemoteWork Source, “if you truly want to help your loved one or friend, look into gifts that will give them an edge in their job search. Gift them with tools that will help get them back on their feet quickly, such as certificates to necessary career services.”
Why during the holidays?
It is impossible to visit LinkedIn or any other social platform without seeing hundreds of posts from laid-off employees requesting help. They’re not asking for money. Instead, they’re seeking career services, such as professional resume help, which will make it possible to land interviews and hopefully a new job.
In fact, concerns over impending layoffs, as well as soaring prices, are causing people everywhere to reconsider what matters when asked what’s on their holiday lists.
For example, with the rising costs of food and gas, “43% of consumers between the ages of 18 and 34 said they would prefer to receive a gift card for necessities, such as groceries and gas, rather than an indulgence.“ (1)
Gift givers take note: high end fragrances, theater tickets, or fuzzy sweaters won’t offer much comfort and joy to those focused on finding jobs to pay their mortgages and feed their families.
Why resumes?
Studies have shown that those most in need of career services are the least likely to buy them because they’re focused on immediate needs, like food and bills. Yet, not investing in a professional resume is a key reason people cannot land interviews that would increase their chances of getting a job to take care of those needs. (2)
Gift certificates for resumes are ideal for gift givers. Available for purchase online, buyers receive gift certificates they can deliver through email, or print out and put in an envelope. No matter how far away a recipient is, these gifts will always make it to them on time.
Shoppers looking for resume gift certificates for a friend or loved one can visit https://remoteworksource.com/resume-service-gifts-available/ , and select from three different packages: Essential, Winning Combination, or Career Revamp; with prices ranging from $139.00 - $299.00. Also, from now until January 1, 2023, all resume purchases include a gift: the latest edition of The Ultimate Guide to Cleaning Up Your Career Strategy (not yet publicly available), a 50+ page career eGuide.
About RemoteWork Source
Established in 1999, RemoteWork Source (formally Telework Recruiting), is a pioneer in remote job boards and resources for professionals seeking remote-only employment. Today, it is the largest free remote-only job database, featuring over 4,000 companies hiring remote-only workers, as well as a job board updated daily with new remote-only leads.
Featured in the Wall Street Journal, Working Mother, USA Today, Fiscal Times, Fortune/CNN, and more, RemoteWork Source began offering resume services after observing the many unfilled requests by job seekers for available, yet affordably priced, resume services. To learn more about RemoteWork Source, visit https://remoteworksource.com/about-remotework-source/
Footnotes:
1. Winsight Grocery Business.https://www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com/inflation/year-santa-getting-asked-grocery-gift-cards
2. Forbes https://www.forbes.com/sites/robinryan/2020/10/20/not-getting-job-interviews-your-resume-is-the-problem/?sh=2c930ba625f8
Pamela La Gioia
RemoteWork Source
+1 815-587-2461
pam@remoteworksource.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn