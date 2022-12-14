Information Available Online for the Beckman Road Bridge Feasibility Study, I-90 Reconstruction Project in Erie County

12/14/2022 Public Meeting Will be Held December 15

Introductory information on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Beckman Road Bridge Feasibility Study, part of the Interstate 90 Sections 4 and 5 Reconstruction Project, is now available online. PennDOT will hold a public meeting on the project from 5:30 to 7:30 PM Thursday, December 15, in the Rice Avenue Middle School cafeteria, 1100 Rice Avenue, Girard, 16417.

The purpose of the public meeting is to introduce the project, review feasibility findings related to the possible removal of Beckman Road bridge over I-90, and receive public input related to the proposed improvements. The reconstruction project will include reconstruction of approximately 7.5 miles of I-90 from just east of Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea) to just east of Exit 18 (Route 832/Sterrettania Road, Presque Isle State Park). Work is expected to occur during the 2027 construction season. The existing Beckman Road bridge, which is located in Girard Township, is a four-span simple/continuous rolled steel I-beam bridge built in 1959. It is classified as fair condition and is used by approximately 125 vehicles a day on average. A webpage for the Beckman Road Bridge Study can be found at www.penndot.pa.gov/RegionalOffices/District-1. It includes information on the meeting, a handout on the study, and a comment form. Following the meeting, a narrated version of the presentation given Thursday will also be posted. The webpage will remain active until December 29, 2022. This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2022 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $20.5 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties. Those unable to access the information online or attend the meeting may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Jeanette Uhl at juhl@pa.gov or 814-678-7084.






