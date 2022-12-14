Improvements are on the way to the Farragut Shooting Range Center

Many new opportunities are already being enjoyed by the public at the Farragut Shooting Range Center, and more are to come in the years ahead. If you've never been to the range before, here's a glimpse at what it has to offer.

If you haven’t checked out the new 3D targets along the 20-station 3D archery range through the woods, make sure to swing by for a fun shoot. There you will find full-size targets for deer, mountain goat, moose and many other animals.

The walking path to access the 3D range is now plowed through the winter, so it is available for year-around use.

Idaho Fish and Game recently conducted a survey of range patrons to gauge their level of satisfaction with range offerings, along with a list of desires and frustrations.

When asked what they most enjoyed about the range, patrons responded with:

“safe, controlled and well managed”

“clean grounds and impeccably maintained shooting areas”

“knowledgeable and friendly Range Safety Officers”

When asked what they found less than satisfactory, patrons responded with:

“location of vault toilet”

“no long distance shooting opportunity”

When asked if they would support an increase in the daily use fee from $5 to $10, 96% of patrons responded, “yes”.

Fish and Game appreciates the feedback, and we are listening. We have improved our staffing capacity at the range to better serve range patrons. In addition, the volunteer RSOs that work at the range are all NRA-certified, and they are all passionate about shooting sports. They are the backbone of daily operations at the range.

We are exploring options to install an additional restroom on the range, and while we would love to offer long-distance shooting opportunity, we are currently unable to do so because of legal restrictions until 2038.

Despite that, we have plans to offer more opportunity in the future, including a youth 3D archery range, a raised 3D archery shooting platform (to simulate shooting from a tree stand), enhanced parking areas, a 25-yard multi-use range (airgun, pellet gun and archery), new clay throwers for the four shotgun stands and more.

It’s no secret that the cost of doing business these days has increased. To support our ability to provide impeccable service and enhanced opportunity to range patrons, we will be increasing the daily use fee from $5 to $10 effective January 1, 2023. The additional revenue generated from the fee increase will be exclusively dedicated to operations, maintenance and enhancement of the Farragut Shooting Range Center. Thank you for your continued support of the range!

For more information or if you have questions, please contact the Panhandle Regional office.

You can also follow the Panhandle Region Facebook page to get regular news and updates.