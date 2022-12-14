Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,821 in the last 365 days.

Ocean Power Technologies Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine data, power, and consulting service solutions, today announced that the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) was convened on December 14, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST and adjourned, without any business being conducted, due to lack of the required quorum.

The Annual Meeting was adjourned to allow additional time for the Company’s stockholders to vote on the proposals set forth in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 19, 2022 (the “Proxy Statement”).

The Annual Meeting will reconvene on January 13, 2023, at 10:00 AM EST. During this adjournment period, the Company will continue to solicit votes from its stockholders with respect to the proposals set forth in the Proxy Statement. If you are a shareholder of the Company, no matter how many shares you own, your vote is extremely important. Without your vote, the Company may not be able to take certain required corporate governance actions, and the Company will continue to incur expenses associated with the postponement of this meeting. For those of you that have voted already, we are grateful for the strong shareholder support of all of the proposals presented for a vote at this meeting.

Only shareholders of record, as of the record date, October 18, 2022 (the “Record Date”), are entitled to and are being requested to vote at the Annual Meeting, either in person or by proxy. Proxies previously submitted in respect of the Annual Meeting will be voted at the adjourned Annual Meeting unless properly revoked as described in the Proxy Statement, and stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.

The Company encourages all stockholders of record as of the Record Date, whom have not yet voted, to do so by January 12, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST. Stockholders who have any questions or require any assistance with completing a proxy or voting instruction form or who do not have the required materials, may contact the Company’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali, by calling them at 203-561-6945, or by email OPTT@investor.morrowsodali.com.

About Ocean Power Technologies:

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services through our wholly owned subsidiary Marine Advanced Robotics. We are headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey, and have offices in Houston, Texas, and Richmond, California.

Contact Information

Investors: 609-730-0400 x401 or InvestorRelations@oceanpowertech.com

Media: 609-730-0400 x402 or MediaRelations@oceanpowertech.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Ocean Power Technologies Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.