sparks & honey Welcomes Two Leaders To Its Advisory Board, Experts In Purpose-Driven Business, Gender Justice, and Equity in Marketing & Advertising

The New Additions Bring Deep Expertise to The Board To Strengthen The Consultancy’s Philanthropy and Policy and Equitable Futures Practices

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- sparks & honey , Omnicom’s technology-led cultural consultancy, announced today two new additions to its world-class Advisory Board – leaders with extraordinary experience across gender justice, purpose-driven business and DE&I in marketing and advertising. The new Board members include President of Synastry Capital Janna Meyrowitz Turner and C-Suite Coach and Author Lola Bakare .



sparks & honey works with brands and organizations to help them stay ahead of disruption and have a say in transforming their markets – shaping the way C-Suite leaders need to rethink how their businesses unpack cultural shifts. These new additions join a board of over 70 seasoned leaders and will help further build out the consultancy’s growing Policy & Philanthropy and Equitable Futures Practices.

Janna Meyrowitz Turner has been building values-aligned coalitions for over 20 years across CPG, fashion, tech, finance, entertainment, politics, advocacy, healthcare, wellness, food and more. As President of her cross-sector impact vehicle, Synastry Capital, she is an angel investor in over 20 portfolio companies with founders committed to triple-bottom-line business frameworks. She focuses primarily on communities overlooked or misunderstood by traditional sources of capital - female, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ founders. Since 2021, given the fast-changing landscape on abortion and democratic rights, Janna has worked with clients and business leaders to use their voice, power, and influence to support the full spectrum of their employees' healthcare needs, whilst continuing to build resilient, innovative businesses. Janna sits on the board of “A Call To Men”, a national violence prevention organization providing training and education on healthy manhood for communities of men and boys, and has also served as a mentor with the New York City Mayor’s Task Force on Racial Inclusion and Equity.

“Janna is a true systems thinker who will enrich our Advisory Board greatly, and her current focus on reproductive rights and the future of democracy aligns perfectly with our efforts to help organizations navigate issues of policy, philanthropy, and corporate citizenship,” said Robb Henzi, Senior Vice President, Strategy + Head of Policy & Philanthropy Consulting at sparks & honey. “I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Janna to our Board.”

“There are few things I enjoy more than sitting in diverse rooms with smart people solving complex problems,” said Meyrowitz Turner. “I’m thrilled to be joining the Advisory Board during unprecedented times – when corporate leaders are rethinking every facet of what it means to do business in the 21st century. Working with sparks & honey to accelerate this movement is a true honor.”

Lola Bakare is an award-winning Inclusive Marketing Strategist, CMO Advisor and founder of be/co - a boutique consultancy that empowers brands and marketing leaders with strategic guidance, coaching, training, and workshops. She created Maximize The Movement™, a gold-winning initiative in the Inaugural Anthem Awards which celebrates purpose and mission-driven work worldwide. Lola offers a wealth of experience from the frontlines of marketing leadership at The Daily Dot, PepsiCo, New World Pasta, Diageo, and Dell. In 2022, she was named one of 15 LinkedIn Top Voices in Marketing & Advertising, and Business Insider recognized her as one of 13 leading experts helping advertisers with diversity. She is a member of the prestigious International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences and now serves as juror for the Anthem Awards and the Think Global awards.

“We are delighted to welcome Lola to our Advisory Board as an Inclusive Marketing expert,” said Davianne Harris, Chief Client Officer and Head of Equitable Futures Practice at sparks & honey. “Her knowledge, passion, and experience will be an invaluable contribution to our growing Equitable Futures Practice as we bring equity to the forefront of the CEO agenda.”

“From my first in-studio culture briefing, I knew the team at sparks & honey were on to something as priceless as it is rare for marketers – the ability to access relevant, actionable, urgent cultural insights at scale”, said Bakare. “The level of efficiency with which their toolkit and experts unearth those nuanced truths that unlock groundbreaking work without months of investing in primary research is something I am thrilled to be a part of.”

This past year, the consultancy has welcomed several new additions to the board including CEO of FlybyJing Jing Gao, Colorado State University System’s Dr. Becky Takeda-Tinker, Aspen Institute’s Judy Samuelson, “Gen-Z Historian” Kahlil Greene, and youth culture expert Maarten Leyts.

More information on sparks & honey’s newest additions to its Advisory Board can be found on its website .

About sparks & honey:

sparks & honey is a cultural intelligence consultancy helping organizations understand and take advantage of explosive cultural shifts, as well as cultural movements that develop over time. They leverage Q™, their custom SaaS platform, in combination with a powerful human network to quantify culture, decode future opportunities and ignite transformation for brands and their consumers. The consultancy produces cultural intelligence reports which investigate emerging shifts in culture on topics ranging from Gen Z to societal Uncertainty . They also produced the Precision Consumer 2030 report, in conjunction with the World Economic Forum, which was presented from the stage at Davos in 2020. sparks & honey is a part of the Omnicom Precision Marketing Group .

About Omnicom Group Inc.:

Omnicom Group ( omnicomgroup.com ) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

Press Contact:

Melanie Capruso

DiGennaro Communications

melanie.capruso@digennaro-usa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67bacd76-52e3-46e1-b930-aca0bb609d86

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75f585a0-af65-4ab1-a8df-61749f3467b5