Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. Completes IP and Patent Purchase of Multiple Technologies and Appoints President and Director

/EIN News/ -- Windsor, ON, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. (“Emergence Global” or the “Company”) (CSE: EMRG) (OTCQB: ELOAF), an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands, is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of IP, technology and patents (the “Assets”) from Alvera Inc. (“Alvera”). Alvera is an Alberta-based health and wellness company focused on targeted delivery systems and unique technologies focused on the human endocannabinoid system.

Consideration for the Assets is 18,000,000 shares in the Company's capital at a value of $0.05 per share for a total deemed consideration of $900,000. The shares issued in connection with the acquisition of the Assets are subject to a statutory four-month hold period.

"We are very thrilled to bring these exciting patents into our Emergence portfolio. With the patents holding a current value of over USD $21 million, it diversifies our holdings. Along with the IP purchase, the world-class Agri-tech team of Alvera will lead Emergence into establishing its footprint as a leader in the growing sector of vertical farming and food security."

In addition, the Company announces that Harvinder Panesar has been appointed the new President of Emergence. Rick Purdy, who has been acting President for the last nine months, has stepped down from his position and has been appointed as a Director of the Company. Mr. Panesar will oversee the day-to-day direction of the Company, focusing on our emerging technologies and business in Western Canada. Mr. Panesar will report to Joseph Byrne, the CEO and Chairman of the Company.

“Mr. Panesar brings a wealth of experience as a corporate executive. His vision, experience and skill set navigating capital markets will be a welcome addition to the team,” stated Joe Byrne, CEO, Director of Emergence Global. “Our immediate focus is to prepare our 20-acre farm and 8000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art vertical farming center to fill the supply shortage of lettuce across the country.”

Additionally, the Company also announces the appointment of Alex Tarrabain as a member of its board of directors, replacing Ameen Ferris. Mr. Tarrabain is a professional with over a decade of experience in budgeting, business planning, accounting and team building.

Additional information about the Company can be found on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) under the Company’s profile of “Emergence Global Enterprises Inc.” or on the OTC Markets.

About the Company

Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. ("Emergence") is an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands. Emergence has become a North American developer and distributor of branded natural health foods, supplements and sports nutrition specialty supplements. The Company is currently considering several development projects and is further expanding its business footprint into becoming a global vertically integrated player in the organic, natural food marketplace to tackle the growing problem of food insecurity.

