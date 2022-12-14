Actual SEO Media, Inc. Talks About How Leaving a Trail of Breadcrumbs Can Improve User Experience

Websites should be user friendly to accommodate the majority of users browsing whether they are on their phones, tablets, or PC. Google standardized SEO based on what the users respond best to. The more brands keep their customers in mind, the better their SEO will be. Actual SEO Media, Inc.

Actual SEO Media, Inc. discusses how creating breadcrumb links on multi-level sites are great for user experience.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breadcrumbs help people find their way around a website. They can always refer to the breadcrumbs left behind if they are lost and can't find their way back. In stories of old, bread crumbs always help lost souls find their way back home. In the age of the Internet, breadcrumbs help users find their way back to the home page.

Web pages that use breadcrumbs are giving their users a better web experience. People prefer to spend their time wisely, especially when they are prepared to give a company their hard-earned money. If a user can't find their way around on a website, they might move on to someone else's website, which is bad for business.

Should Everyone Leave a Trail?

Breadcrumb links are great for companies with rather large or complex sites with many layers. For instance, something like www.Overstock.com would want a trail to help customers return to previous selections. Other eCommerce brands with categorized pages will want to consider providing breadcrumbs for their users. An example of a breadcrumb trail would be bedding>blankets>weighted blankets.

Sites that do not have logical categories or only have a single-level site may not benefit from breadcrumbs. For instance, a simple, one-layer site may have a services menu tab that lists said services clearly, and within these services, there are no further links. Having breadcrumbs for a simple site would only waste time, money, and space on the page.

Three Flavors of Breadcrumbs

There are three types of breadcrumbs; unfortunately, none of them are editable. The first type is called hierarchy-based. They are also referred to as location-based breadcrumbs. This shows the hierarchy of a site. The second type is path-based or history-based breadcrumbs. This type of breadcrumb shows users where they have been. The third type is called attribute-based or path based. It shows what the user clicked on to get where they are.

Breadcrumbs are useful in more ways than one and are not just for the user. It can also impact a site's SEO score.

Breadcrumbs Can Boost SEO Scores

The use of breadcrumbs can make it easier for users to navigate a site, encouraging users to stay on a site longer. The longer they stay, the better chance the site will gain a customer.

Google takes a user's experience into high consideration when factoring ranking. If a user stays on a site for longer, the site will have lower bounce rates. The lower the bounce rate, the better the site ranks and the happier the site owner is.



What Not to Do When Creating Bread Crumbs



When creating breadcrumbs, it is important to avoid a few common mistakes that people often make. For instance, bread crumbs should be a manageable length. They need to provide just enough information to let the user know where the breadcrumb leads. Think of an actual breadcrumb trail. A large pile of bread crumbs on the ground won't clarify which direction to go. It only takes up space and confuses.

An example of a lengthy breadcrumb would be:

Houses for sale>houses for sale in Houston, TX>houses for sale in Houston, tx near local elementary school>houses for sale in Houston, tx near local elementary school within 10 miles.

A Better Way to Shorten This Down Would Be:

houses for sale> Houston, TX>near local elementary school>within 10 miles

Another mistake people can make is making the text way too small or too large. Bread crumbs are not meant to take up too much space; they also need to be easy to click on. Many people are using their phones to search for information online. If people find it too difficult to click on breadcrumbs and other links, it might lead to users leaving the site.

The use of bread crumbs is not meant as a replacement for the navigation bar, nor should it simply regurgitate it. It is meant to be an additional feature to a page rather than an either/or. Furthermore, if a breadcrumb trail repeats the navigation bar, it may not be doing a site any good.

Lastly, it is crucial to choose the right type of breadcrumb trail. If a site has pages within pages that all fall under a common category, then a hierarchical breadcrumb structure might be best. Otherwise, depending on the site, a history or path-based structure might be better.

The Devil is in the Details

Having breadcrumbs is not crucial to a website, but it is a nice touch. It can improve a user's experience and make a website feel more put together. An easy-to-follow structure, especially with multi-level sights, can help make the site appear more organized.

Features such as breadcrumbs are little details that brands can use to improve websites. They are not difficult to add, and Google will notice them and boost the page up the SERPs.

As a leading Houston SEO company, Actual SEO Media, Inc. empowers its clients to maximize their digital marketing potential. By harnessing the power of search engine optimization, the company helps businesses expand their online reach and establish a stronger presence on the Internet. In addition to SEO, Actual SEO Media, Inc. also specializes in content writing and website development. For more information, contact the office at (832) 834 - 0661 or by email at info@actualseomedia.com.

The Woodlands SEO Consultant, The Best Full Service SEO Agency in The Woodlands TX Free Consultation