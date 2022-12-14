Submit Release
WWF-Canada announces new fund for Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas

Funding will support Indigenous communities in the considering, establishment and stewardship of IPCAs

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, December 14, 2022 – Megan Leslie, WWF-Canada president and CEO, announced a new Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area (IPCA) Support Fund today. It will fund grants and contracts between $50,000 to $150,000 per year for up to three years to support Indigenous communities and organizations as they consider, establish or maintain IPCAs.   

IPCAs are defined and managed by Indigenous communities, and stewarded through Indigenous laws and knowledge systems. In the wake of the COP15 UN biodiversity summit, support for IPCAs will be increasingly important, as countries strive to protect 30 per cent of the planet while upholding the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

“To halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and secure the climate benefits of healthy ecosystems, Indigenous communities that choose to engage in Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area designation processes require a wide range of resources,” said Leslie. “I’m thrilled to announce this fund, which is designed to be flexible and responsive in order to best serve and support Indigenous stewardship of their lands and waters.”

 

 

Resources:

How IPCAs advance protection and reconciliation

About WWF-Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

 


