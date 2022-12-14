Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Size to Reach USD 2,20,995.3 Mn by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market is forecast to project a rise in its revenue from US$ 1,22,854.5 Mn in 2021 to US$ 2,20,995.3 Mn by 2030. The market is growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Over-the-Counter (OTC) medications are purchased without a prescription. The other name is over-the-counter medications. These are the kind of medications that one can readily buy at the pharmacy without a prescription and consultation with a doctor. Various ailments and symptoms, such as pain, colds and coughs, diarrhea, constipation, acne, and others, are treated using over-the-counter (OTC) medications. Active components in certain OTC medications have the potential to be abused at dosages greater than advised.
Market Influencing Factors
Increased OTC product awareness, attractive regulatory environments, and rising pharmaceutical spending are the main drivers of the global over-the-counter (OTC) market.
OTC products are becoming more and more popularly known. The prevalence of the internet significantly supports this. Today, information on the names of medications that must be taken for a specific indication is widely accessible online. As a result, purchasing the medication from retail pharmacies or placing an online purchase for it is simple for consumers. OTC medications also offer geographic convenience. They also save the patient's time because a prescription does not need to be discussed with a healthcare professional.
Instead of the finished products, OTC medications are often controlled based on their Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). In many nations, OTC medications are chosen by a regulatory body to make sure they contain components that are secure and efficient when taken without a doctor's supervision. For instance, the Food and Drug Administration in the United States controls the production and distribution of OTC drugs.
Additionally, the market expansion is growing due to the rising R&D expenditures in the pharmaceutical industry. Both R&D spending and the introduction of new pharmaceuticals have increased during the past 20 years. Between 2010 and 2019, the number of new medications allowed for sale rose by 60% compared to the previous decade, peaking at 59 new treatments approved in 2018.
However, the increasing issues of substance abuse and the negative effects of drugs may restrict the overall market growth.
Segmentation Summary
In 2021, as per the product type segment, the analgesics segment held the maximum share in the global OTC drugs industry. Analgesics, generally known as painkillers, have the function of reducing pain. Analgesics are typically sold without a prescription to treat minor pain. The market expansion is likely to be aided by the increased demand for painkiller pharmaceuticals for the quick treatment of minor headaches, stomachaches, limb pain, etc. In addition, the cough, cold, and influenza segment held the second-highest industry share.
In 2021, on the basis of the mode of intake segment, the oral mode segment dominated the global OTC drugs industry. The segment will see rapid market growth due to the high demand for oral medications such as vitamins, minerals, and supplements, cough and cold syrups, painkilling tablets, and gastrointestinal syrups and products. Whereas, the parenteral segment will account for the highest rate throughout the prognosis period.
In 2021, in terms of the distribution channel segment, the retail pharmacies segment acquired the position of highest shareholder, and the segment will remain dominant during the analysis years. The segment expansion in the global over-the-counter drugs industry is rising owing to the widespread availability of retail pharmacies around the world and their high preference for rapid and simple access to OTC medications.
Regional Summary
North America acquired the maximum share in the global OTC drugs industry in 2021 owing to the existence of major market participants in the area, including Pfizer and AbbVie, Inc. In 2021, the U.S. held the largest proportion of the North America OTC drugs market. In the United States, where a large portion of the population lacks health insurance, it is typical for patients to buy over-the-counter (OTC) medications from a nearby retailer for mild symptoms instead of going to a hospital. Additionally, many insurance plans offered in the U.S. include some coverage for over-the-counter medicines. In order to improve access to OTC medications for Medicare Advantage Plan policyholders and insurance for seniors, Anthem, a major provider of medical insurance, announced a collaboration initiative with Walmart in January 2019.
Major Players
The renowned competitors in global Over the Counter (OTC) drugs market are:
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
Glenmark Pharmaceutical Products Ltd
Pfizer
Johnson & Johnson
Perrigo Company Plc
Bayer AG
Other Prominent Players
Strategies adopted by these Competitors
In Nov 2022, With the introduction of Children's Afrin Extra Moisturizing Stuffy Nose Spray in normal and no-drip formulations, Bayer AG increases the number of children's OTC oxymetazoline nasal sprays available in the U.S. while also providing the first approved children under the age of 6.
In June 2022, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a pharmaceutical firm with a focus on innovation, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., announced the acquisition of its U.S. affiliate, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. The business purchased from Wockhardt Limited the approved Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) for Lansoprazole DelayedRelease Capsules USP, 15 mg (OTC), Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 5 mg and 10 mg (OTC), Famotidine Tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg (OTC), and Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.1% (OTC)
In Dec 2020, GSK Consumer Healthcare introduced a new line of nasal decongestants under the Otrivin brand in India. Additionally released was Otrivin Breathe Clean Daily Nasal Wash.
In August 2019, Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline Plc., two of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world, launched a joint venture. The objective of this arrangement was to create a significant consumer healthcare organization and to dominate the over-the-counter (OTC) medicine industry globally.
Segmentation Summary
The global Over the Counter (OTC) drugs market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Mode of Intake, Distribution Channel, and Region.
By Product Type Segment
Cough, Cold, and Influenza
Analgesics
Dermatology Products
Gastrointestinal Products
Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements (VMS)
Weight-Loss/Dietary Products
Ophthalmic Products
Sleeping Aids
Others
By Mode of Intake Segment
Topical
Oral
Parenteral
By Distribution Channel Segment
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacy
By Region Segment
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
