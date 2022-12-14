Stingray Launches the World’s Favorite Karaoke App on Samsung Smart TVs

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced the launch of a brand new Karaoke app available on all Samsung Smart TVs worldwide. Starting today, Samsung Smart TV users have access to over 70,000 licensed songs to sing along to, from today’s top charting artists to yesterday’s legends, in all the most popular genres, including pop, rock, country, R&B, hip-hop, Disney, and more!



Karaoke fans can browse a song catalog of thousands by title, artist, lyrics, or genre in more than 25 languages. They can tailor their experience by skipping, rewinding, and fast-forwarding songs, turning background videos on or off, and singing along with or without lead vocals. With new songs added weekly and thematic playlists for every occasion, singing fans can queue up to 100 songs and have the best karaoke party at home.

“Stingray already reaches millions of Karaoke fans worldwide on mobile apps, on-demand services, and even in the car. We are constantly developing new products to respond to client demands and evolving technology,” said Mathieu Péloquin, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications of Stingray. “The new Karaoke app on Samsung Smart TVs will unlock new ways for karaoke fans to put on their best performances while expanding our brand exposure worldwide.”

The new Karaoke app is now available for subscription on Samsung Smart TVs for $6.99/month or $49.99/year.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 20,000 major retail locations. Stingray has over 1000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.

For more information, please contact: