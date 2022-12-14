Mediar Announces the Launch of Investment Campaign on Republic To Democratize Investor Access and Accelerate Growth

Mediar Begins a Crowd-equity Campaign to Raise up to $1.2M on Republic to Accelerate the Deployment of Its AI Analytics Solution for Brands and Retailers

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediar, a leading global startup supplier of advanced shopper behavior analytics solutions for brands and retailers, based on its proprietary AI Computer Vision technology and sophisticated software algorithms, which allows CPG to maximize the sales and the success of its in-store marketing campaigns, today announced the beginning of its crowd equity campaign, with the scope of raising up to $1.2M. Mediar will do the Reg-CF fundraising on Republic, the leading global private market investment platform. Mediar will use the funds raised to support its fast growth by accelerating the deployment of its advanced technology and solution into new Retailers and further expand its brands' customer base, focusing on Brazilian and European markets. Learn more about it at www.republic.com/mediar.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with Republic and taking a major step forward in democratizing the startup investment market. Our solution has been gaining the trust and support of some of the biggest global brands and retailers, and we are excited to continue our growth and success with the help of Republic's platform. By opening up investment opportunities to a wider audience, we're empowering more people to own a stake in our business, strengthening our community, and driving innovation in the industry," said Gustavo Lemos, CEO of Mediar.

About Mediar

Mediar is an AI shopper behavior analytics company that allows brands and retailers to maximize their in-store missed sales opportunities. Its portfolio of solutions provides actionable insights for the largest global brands and retailers to improve their in-store executions. It is headquartered in San Francisco and has a presence in Europe and Brazil. Mediar is backed by top-tier venture capitalists and strategic investors. For additional information, visit mediarsolutions.com.

About Republic

Republic is a financial technology firm that allows everyone to invest in private markets. Republic operates several distinct business lines including a retail investment platform, a private capital division, and a blockchain advisory practice. The Republic ecosystem has deployed over $700 million in investments, has supported over 600 companies, and is comprised of a community of over 1.5M users across 100 countries. Republic is backed by dozens of leading investment firms and financial institutions and its affiliated entities have co-invested with the best names in venture and private equity. Founded in 2016, Republic is headquartered in New York City with offices worldwide. For additional information, visit republic.com or @joinrepublic on Twitter.

