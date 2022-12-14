Cricket Celebrates 50 Years of Children’s Magazines and Education Programs

Cricket is a celebration of childhood. For half a century, generations of children have shared a love for its inspiring and imaginative stories, beautiful art, and... quirky bug characters.” — Lonnie Plecha, Editor, Cricket Magazine

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cricket Media announced today that its flagship children’s magazine, CRICKET, will celebrate its 50th anniversary in September 2023. This milestone represents more than 500 issues and thousands of stories and articles delighting children across multiple generations.

CRICKET Magazine's cover will feature a 50th anniversary logo throughout 2023, and Cricket’s social media channels will take the Cricket community on a retrospective 50-week journey through CRICKET history. The September 2023 issue of CRICKET will include a look back at the magazine’s rich legacy. CRICKET Magazine was founded in 1973 by Marianne Carus, who passed away in 2021 at age 92. She and a cohort of accomplished authors and illustrators launched the magazine to make high-quality literature available to children.

Often deemed “the New Yorker for children,” its first senior editor was former New Yorker books editor Clifton Fadiman and its advisory board featured notable literary figures such as Lloyd Alexander and Isaac Bashevis Singer. Alexander ghost-wrote a column as “Old Cricket,” while Singer’s writing inspired the magazine’s name. Other notable authors and illustrators published in CRICKET over the years include Trina Schart Hyman, Eric Carle, Tomie dePaola, Astrid Lindgren, Quentin Blake, Ursula K. LeGuin, Neil Gaiman, Hilary Knight, Gene Luen Yang, and many more. The vividly illustrated pages of CRICKET burst with folktales and fairy tales, historical fiction, fantasy, science fiction, poetry, nonfiction, crafts and activities, comics, and letters from young readers.

“Cricket is a celebration of childhood,” says Lonnie Plecha, editor of CRICKET. “For half a century, generations of children have shared a love for its inspiring and imaginative stories, beautiful art, and especially for its quirky bug characters—Cricket, Ladybug, and the rest—whose silly adventures and commentary in the margins make kids laugh out loud.”

The growing Cricket Media family now consists of nine award-winning children’s magazines. Titles include three literary magazines for younger readers (SPIDER, LADYBUG, and BABYBUG), three STEM-centered magazines for children of all ages (MUSE, ASK, and CLICK), and two magazines focused on history and world cultures (COBBLESTONE and FACES). Cricket Media’s eLearning programs make online language learning accessible to adults and children and provide virtual mentorship for school-age children across the country. Cricket also licenses content from its 50-year content library to educational products used around the globe.

Looking onward to the next 50 years, Cricket Media will continue to innovate with eLearning programs, audio- and video-based educational experiences, and mobile applications for adults and children.

