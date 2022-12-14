Security Screening Market to Outstrip $ 13.64 Bn by 2027 Growing at 7.3% CAGR - Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The North America is the second-largest market in the security screening market.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air travel industry is growing at a rapid pace. The factors such as high living standards coupled with rising middle class population particularly, in emerging markets has resulted in the increased growth. The global economic conditions as well as lower airfares are the major reason contributing to the growth. Also, progress in consumer spending related to tourism and travel in key economies has strengthened the demand for air travel. Owing to increasing air passenger traffic, there is a need to expand existing airport capacity and construction of new airport infrastructure worldwide. Pertaining to these developments, the demand for security screening equipment such as cargo handling, baggage and security processes is forecasted to increase. This planning will require robust partnerships between the aviation industry, government, and communities to expand and upgrade infrastructure.

Security Screening Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (X-Ray Scanner, Biometric Systems, Explosive Trace Detector, Electromagnetic Metal Detector); Application (Border Check point, Airport, Government Applications, Public Places, Others)

Strategic Insights:

Some of the market Initiatives were observed to be most adopted strategy in the global security screening market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2019: Iris ID announced its collaboration with GenKey for integrating iris recognition cameras as well as matching engine with the GenKey’s biometric ID platform, for providing an all-in-one solution for biometric verification and registration initiatives.

2019: L3 technologies Inc. acquired MacDonald Humfrey (Automation) Ltd, manufacturer of checkpoint security solutions, to enhance its networked security systems with highly operational and scalable capabilities. This will help the company to enhance their position in security market and create opportunities for the business.

2018: Teledyne ICM developed a new extra slim and light portable X-ray scanner, named FLATSCAN XS, to provide clear, sharp and detailed images of any item at a high speed.

2018: Analogic Corporation and American Airlines collaborate to distribute next generation computed tomography (CT) screening solutions, ConneCT in New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport. Further, ConneCT units deployed at other airports in the United States later in this year.

Also, emergence of advanced security screening technologies is expected to impact the market growth positively. The recent U.S. ban on laptops as a carry-on baggage has created an alarming situation regarding the use of the device as an explosive or bomb. Therefore, the companies are researching to come up with advanced technologies that enable effective screening. One of such technology is Ultrabright microfocus X-ray, which is an efficient substitute to conventional X-ray tubes.

