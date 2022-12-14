Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/Leaving the Scene of a Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2005683

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky                     

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 12/12/2022 (early morning hours)

INCIDENT LOCATION: Park/Ride Exit 9, Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: LSA-Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                      

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police in Royalton were notified of property damage to a bus depot hut at the Exit 9 Park & Ride.  The damage is consistent with a vehicle backing into the wooden structure causing significant damage. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police in Royalton at (802) 234-9933. Anonymous tips/information can be submitted at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

