Royalton Barracks/Leaving the Scene of a Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2005683
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/12/2022 (early morning hours)
INCIDENT LOCATION: Park/Ride Exit 9, Hartland, VT
VIOLATION: LSA-Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police in Royalton were notified of property damage to a bus depot hut at the Exit 9 Park & Ride. The damage is consistent with a vehicle backing into the wooden structure causing significant damage. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police in Royalton at (802) 234-9933. Anonymous tips/information can be submitted at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.