Capturing the beauty of entertainment art: A gallery dedicated to “9 days” in Shibuya, Tokyo
Promoting works and products by popular artists while celebrating the launch of our domestic and international e-commerce stores.SHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carton Tokyo, an artist management and casting company, opened "9DAYS GALLERY" on the 4th floor of Shibuya Modi on November 12, 2012. Dedicated to presenting each work of art with care and attention to its unique beauty, the gallery serves as a showcase for beautiful works by artists at the forefront of popular entertainment such as manga, animation, and illustration.
9DAYS GALLERY
As the gallery name indicates, the entire exhibition period will be nine days, including two Saturdays and two Sundays. Our gallery space highlights exceptional artwork. Against the backdrop of our luxurious space, visitors can comfortably immerse themselves in every detail of each piece of artwork. A wide variety of framed and signed artwork, giclées, and other unique items will be available for sale alongside a vast selection of stickers, postcards, and other small items. Dedicated staff have carefully curated the exhibition to include artists from Japan and abroad—artists chosen carefully by aficionados for their beautiful works of art, not the social media presence. Some are unknown talents, while others are internationally renown. Encounter works by artists with a diverse range of talent and potential.
Gallery Overview
Name: 9DAYS GALLERY
Location: Shibuya Modi 4th floor (1 Chome-21-3 Jinnan, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0041)
Opening date: November 12, 2022 (Saturday)
Size: 39 sq. meters
Layout: Space for merchandise sales, exhibition, and related products
Exhibition: 1-2 times a month displaying about 6 artworks
URL: http://cartontko.jp/9dg/
Electric commers Site
A variety of beautiful entertainment art works produced by Carton Tokyo, a management and casting company for domestic and international artists. Within the manga, anime, and illustration world, we manage works of art that are beautiful and charming, as well as the products by the artists. We will continue to expand our selection of artworks and artists in the future.
International site: https://cartontko.store/
Domestic website: https://jp.cartontko.shop/
(*Only customers in Japan can purchase the products from our domestic site. There are some products are available only in Japan.)
