9.9% CAGR, Human Machine Interface Market Share to Grow USD 8.77 Billion, Globally, by 2027

HMI improves user performance and ensures data safety.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human machine interface is a graphical software application that provides the operators or users with the information regarding the operational process, enabling interaction between humans and machines so that the machines receive instructions and execute the tasks mentioned by the operators. In other words, an HMI is a central control system that helps in communicating operator inputs and receives data and feedback from various PLC logic controllers in real time. It offers insights into what is happening within the control system. This tracks valuable output information for various processes, including cycle counts, times, and recipes. Although initial high costs associated with the deployment of these products pose a challenge to its production, HMIs are not limited to only manufacturing companies.

The human machine interface market was valued at US$ 4.18 Bn in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8.77 Bn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Rising Adoption of Industrial Automation Solutions across Different Industries

The swift rise in the adoption of automated equipment, machinery, controllers, and the human machine interface solution has gained significant traction among different industry verticals. As a result, there has been a rapid adoption of the products, devices, and systems enabled with human-machine interface to facilitate the communication between the industrial machinery and humans. The integration of human machine interfaces confers improved alarm systems, superior plant management, troubleshooting, reporting and analytics, and asset management, among other benefits, which have contributed significantly to the adoption of various human machine interface applications in different end-user industries. Further, the availability of integrated supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems in manufacturing, energy & power, mining, oil & gas, and other heavy machinery industries also have triggered the deployment of HMIs, in both developed and developing countries in the world.

Strategic Insights:

The global human machine interface market players adopt different strategies such as product development and expansion to broaden their footprint worldwide by meeting the growing demand. They adopt this strategy to mainly grow their business in North America and Europe. The players adopt the strategy of expansion and investment to enlarge customer base across the world, which also permits them to maintain their brand name globally. A few of the recent developments are listed below:

2020: Rockwell unveiled its plan to acquire Ohio-based Kaly by signing an agreement in the US. Kalypso is a software delivery and consulting firm specialized in the digital transformation of the companies in the industrial sector with its full suite of consulting, enterprise technology, digital innovation, and business process management services. Thus, this acquisition would help Rockwell Automation to strengthen its product and service portfolio of enterprise software consulting and information architecture.

2020: Rockwell Automation Inc., signed an agreement to acquire ASEM, S.p.A. Based in Italy, ASEM is involved in offering a full range of industrial PCs, HMI hardware and software, secure Industrial IoT (IIoT) gateway solutions, and remote access capabilities

2018: Rockwell Automation updated its FactoryTalk View HMI software. The new features in this software version 10.0 comprise greater access to information, new mobile device support, and better cross-software integration to improve productivity.

HMIs usually contain sensitive display elements and backlights, and are likely to have operating temperature ranges that are more stringent than other automation components. The display brightness (generally measured in nits) and the estimated lifespan of the backlight should be carefully evaluated. Hardware segment can be classified into PC-based hardware, panel-based hardware, and others. Users may want to use a physical on-board keypad or an external keyboard and mouse for certain applications — particularly involving data entry. Most designers however follow the example of mobile devices and are searching for touchscreens.

