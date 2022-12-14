New to The Street and Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (DVLP) Sign Contract For A TV Series To Air On Television Networks

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street and Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: DVLP) ("DVLP") signed a 2-month contract to produce and direct an informational series about DVLP, airing on television networks.

The contract calls for the New to the Street's news host to interview key corporate representatives from Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. Then each interview will be broadcast across New to The Street's syndicated televised platforms on Newsmax TV and the FOX Business Network, and as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV.

Airings expect to bring attention to Golden Developing Solutions, Inc.'s unique approach to getting much-needed and sometimes hard-to-find pharmaceutical products to market. The Company aggressively seeks acquisitions that build upon its existing online "Specialty Pharmacy" operations and are accretive to the Company's financial conditions. Management interviews will showcase the Company's current successes and outline its growth roadmap strategy. The specialty pharmaceutical market is a multi-billion-dollar industry, and DVLP has uniquely positioned itself to enhance its market share within the industry sector.

"We look forward to working with the exceptional team of professionals at New to the Street and benefitting from their media coverage and top-flight production values," stated Stavros Triant, Chief Executive Officer, Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (OTC: DVLP). "The show's syndicated and sponsored networks allow us to showcase our operational expertise. The interviews will enable us to explain the value proposition based on the Company's business model and how we continue to succeed in the specialty pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement marketplaces. All of us at DVLP look forward to maximizing the viewership with each televised interview about the exciting ongoings with our Company."

The specialty pharmaceutical marketplace is a fragmented industry made up of small businesses in local demographics. DVLP is aggressively seeking acquisitions that can enhance its distribution channels for much-needed drugs, increase its market demographics, looks to reduce operational costs, and improve bottom-line results.

Vince Caruso, the Creator / Producer of New to The Street, states, "I am excited to have Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (OTC: DVLP) on the show. Their aggressive posture within a very competitive industry is very impressive. At a time when everyone is concerned about health issues and the availability of necessary drugs for those sick, DVLP's approach and commitment from their management team are impressive. I feel that our viewers will surely benefit from a greater understanding of how Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (DVLP) operates and can get drugs to market timely and efficiently.

The first interview will air on Newsmax TV on December 18, 2022, at 10 AM ET, on the Fox Business Network on December 19, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT, and on Bloomberg TV as a sponsored program on December 31, 2022, at 6 PM ET. The future filmed broadcastings of New to The Street's interviews with Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (DVLP), those show dates and times "To Be Announced."

About Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: DVLP):

Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: DVLP) is a public online health and wellness start-up company with a focus on delivering nutritional supplements including vitamins, tinctures, softgels, and topical application products. Its pharmaceutical division specializes in providing specialty medicine with rapid delivery services and adequate medical support in the United State. The recent 4 specialty pharmacy acquisitions in 2022 have capacitated the company's service offerings to the State of Michigan and Florida with a consolidated revenue of $100M.

We aim to position ourselves to build shareholder value by setting the highest standards in service, reliability, and safety in our rapidly growing industry.

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

