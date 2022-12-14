Jeffs' Brands Enters Into Non-Binding Agreement to Acquire 50% of a Company that Owns an Amazon Top Selling Brand

/EIN News/ -- The food supplements and cosmetics brand is profitable with millions of dollars in annual sales

Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") with SciSparc Ltd. (“SciSparc”) (Nasdaq: SPRC), for the purchase of 50% of SciSparc’s wholly owned subsidiary, SciSparc Nutraceuticals Inc., which owns WellutionTM, a top-selling Amazon.com Marketplace food supplements and cosmetics brand (the “Brand”), for approximately $3 million in cash or a combination of cash and ordinary shares of the Company, as agreed by the parties in the definitive agreement.

The Brand is profitable with millions of dollars in annual sales.

The acquisition is subject to, the negotiation and the execution of a binding definitive agreement. There can be no assurances that the acquisition will proceed, nor can there be any assurance as to the final definitive terms thereof, including the final purchase price or composition thereof.

The Brand sells hemp-based, top-ranked products, including hemp gummies, hemp oil capsules, hemp gel, hemp cream, detox pills, height pills, antibacterial creams, and anti-aging creams, among other beauty and hair treatment products that are all manufactured in the United States.

The Brand offers eight variations of natural hemp candy supplements under two parent Amazon Standard Identification Number (each, an “ASIN”) on Amazon that are differentiated by their hemp oil potency. The leading parent ASIN, which was launched in 2019, has received over 26,500 reviews and is consistently ranked as the #1 best seller in the category. In total, the Brand has over 40,000 product reviews, most of which are 4 and 5-star reviews.

Mr. Oz Adler, the Chairman and a director of the Company is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of SciSparc and the Chairman of SciSparc is a director of Jeff’s Brands.

