MJ Holdings Inc.’s First Harvest at the Amargosa Valley Farm

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJ Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: MJNE), a highly diversified, publicly traded, cannabis holding company, is excited to announce that the first harvest at their Amargosa Valley farm is occurring the week of December 12, 2022.

MJ Holdings is set to commence our first harvest this week with an anticipated 1000 plants by the end of the year. “It’s great to see all our hard work finally pay off!”, said Tom Valenzuela, Director of Farm operations. The grow is very eco-friendly. Our biggest challenge so far has been determining a cost-effective way of heating and lighting the greenhouse. We are using solar power to facilitate the lights, heating and air circulation system. This structure has allowed us to exceed our initial expectations. Our focus remains quality of plants and production. Valenzuela has been managing the grow and planned production throughout the year.

About MJ Holdings, Inc.

MJ Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: MJNE) is a highly diversified, publicly traded, cannabis holding company headquartered in the greater Las Vegas area. MJ Holdings currently provides cultivation management, licensing support, production management and asset and infrastructure development.

Safe Harbor

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The parties do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Company Contact:
Al Reasonover, Director of Operations
Al@mjholdingsinc.com
(574)360-1973


