The DataTech Labs collaborates with FutureSkills Prime a MeitY-NASSCOM initiative to provide AI-Powered Learning Modules

The DataTech Labs patnered with Nasscom FutureSkills Prime

The Data Tech Labs collaborates with Future Skills Prime, a MeitY-NASSCOM digital skilling initiative, to provide AI-Powered Learning Services.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building the future of the nation with 1.2 Crore + students enrolled in AI For India and skilling them around Artificial Intelligence, Data Engineering and Cloud Engineering, Team at The DataTech Labs is excited to be a part of Future Skills Prime as it is one of India’s largest initiatives aimed at bridging the gap of unemployability among students and upskilling them so that they can grab the demanding jobs of today. With technology being readily accessible to many, figuring out a course that can ensure employability can be a tricky decision to make and this collaboration solves that by bringing credibility to the course.

Kirti Seth, CEO, SSC NASSCOM, said "Now more than ever, the need for each citizen to get equipped with the skills of emerging technologies is of paramount importance to leverage the waves of opportunity rising up through this digital transformation we are going through. It is also important for everyone to talk the language of 'digital' and stay in tune with the world that is changing rapidly around us. Future Skills Prime has the vision to make individuals from across sectors, and across job roles digitally fluent. We're proud that our voice has been recognized by industries across sectors.”

The Data Tech Labs, a provider of learning services, and enterprise solutions in emerging technologies has partnered with Future Skills Prime, a MeitY - NASSCOM Digital Skilling Initiative, to provide Technology-Powered Solutions on the Future Skills Prime platform. The collaboration will aim to increase industry collaboration in the context of skill development, focusing on upskilling learners to transform them into Industry professionals. The collaborative effort will also create a safe environment for individuals to learn and take part in the long-term success of the learning solutions.

Dr Amit Andre, Chief Executive Officer, The DataTech Labs, believes that "Given the overabundance of information and flash floods of content on the internet, we at DataTech Labs have decided to expand our offerings to include our learning and enterprise solutions courses in AI, Data, Cloud and Metaverse. We are excited to collaborate with FutureSkills and support their ability to provide the most up-to-date, high-stakes emerging innovative training and certifications to the businesses they serve."

Future Skills Prime offers end-to-end skilling from assessments to certification, affordable credit content handpicked by industry leaders, speed learning with bite-sized course modules, and certifications recognized by the industry. Learning Programs at The Data Tech Labs are aligned to industry-recommended and Government approved competency standards which specify performance, and knowledge needed to understand the job role.

Jasmita Kaur, Dean Placements, Dr DY Patil Educational Complex “We are delighted to partner with The Data Tech Labs and strengthen our collaboration in the field of skill development, especially in terms of reskilling/upskilling/Cross Skilling/Multiskilling students to develop and transform workforce ". NASSCOM Future Skills Prime is the first of its kind government and industry partnership to drive a national skilling ecosystem for digital technologies. With Future Skills, Prime learners get a career-defining opportunity with a first-of-its-kind incentive program designed specially by the Government of India.

Each competency standard (NOS) is NSQF-aligned. The deeply skilled course curriculum is defined by SSC NASSCOM and industry approved by the IT line Ministry Melty and the curriculum is approved by NSQC.

Sukirti Bahirat, Chief Operating Officer, The DataTech Labs, says, "Several non-technology companies have expressed interest in NASSCOM, stating that they now understand that their traditional businesses will be disrupted and that they must be digitally fluent." They want to know how AI will impact their businesses. These companies will require their employees to complete certain hours of Future Skills learning, which they will combine with their own solutions."

About The DataTech Labs

The DataTech Labs is a tech organization specializing in learning and enterprise solutions. While focusing on a multitude of industries, The DataTech Labs provides enterprise platform solutions to many businesses in various verticals like AI, Data, Cloud, and Metaverse and provides training to over 1 crore individuals and internships to 25k+ students globally in addition to Research and Projects with 2 lacs + students to give exposure to Colleges and Universities.

The DataTech Labs Inc is an industry leader in providing e-learning courses and community solutions. They provide relevant and prompt information on the most critical and sought-after topics to the more significant learning and development community. Among the custom-designed services are:

● Learning as a Service

● Knowledge as a Service

● Gurukul as a Service

● Marketing as a Service

● Talent Management as a Service

● Digital Transformation as a Service

● Event Planning as a Service

About FutureSkills Prime

FutureSkills Prime is a groundbreaking public-private partnership between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and NASSCOM to build a digital skilling ecosystem for Indian citizens. Its mission is to reskill and upskill graduates and professionals in emerging technologies and skills, intending to transform India into a global digital talent nation in the coming years. FutureSkills Prime is committed to guiding and empowering Indian professionals to play exciting, valuable, and meaningful roles in a future with significant opportunities enabled by cutting-edge digital technologies.