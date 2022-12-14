Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatment Market Size to Grow US$ 3,244.7 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.6%

Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatment Market

Increasing clinical trial studies, in order to study the safety and efficiency of already existing therapies of neuroendocrine tumors is driving growth of the market. For instance, on July 3, 2019, Ipsen initiated the clinical trial to study the effectiveness of Lanreotide 120 mg to estimate the progression-free survival (PFS) rate in subjects with locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor (PanNET) in routine clinical practice. Moreover, on November 28, 2018, Advanced Accelerator Applications initiated the clinical trial to study the long-term safety of LUTATHERA in unresectable or metastatic, well-differentiated, somatostatin receptor positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumor.

Additionally, growing investments by the research institutes the development of the novel therapies of neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) is again projected to drive the market growth. For instance, in February 2019, the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (NETRF) announced grant (funding) of US$ 2.5 million to eight new cancer research centers. With this funding, NETRF is projected to expand its clinical development portfolio in order to develop novel treatment options for treating lung neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Currently, there is no standard treatment for pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor. However, two U.S. FDA approved targeted therapy drugs such as Afinitor and Sutent are available in the market for the treatment of advanced pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors and are beneficial for some patients according to the type and severity of the indication.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗜𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• Pfizer Inc

• Novartis AG

• Ispen

• Advanced Accelerator Applications

• Tarveda Therapeutics

• Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Hutchison Medipharma Limited

• Dauntless Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Exelixis, Inc.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

By Treatment Type :

Somatostatin Analogues (SSAs)

Octreotide

Lanreotide

Others

Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy

Others

By Indication:

Gastrointestinal NET

Lung NET

Pancreatic NET

Other NET

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

The following regions are examined in terms of production, consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, and projections in the report:

– North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina and Chile etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

