Caring Transitions Expands Reach with Columbia-West Location in South Carolina

Relocation, Estate Sale, and Liquidation Company Offers Compassionate Care to the Midlands Community

December 14, 2022

Caring Transitions, the leader in senior relocation and transition services, continues to expand its compassionate reach across the nation with its latest location. Caring Transitions of Columbia-West is owned and operated by Kelly and Michael Houston. The husband and wife duo will provide seniors and their families with a total solution for estate sales, downsizing, and relocation services.

Caring Transitions is a franchise designed to minimize stress by utilizing specially trained professionals to oversee every detail of a senior's transition with compassion, including decluttering, organizing, packing, move management, unpacking, resettling, and cleanouts. The company also manages both in-home and online estate sales. The online estate sales are hosted on CTBIDS, the brand's widely popular auction platform, which can support its clients in liquidating unique, everyday treasures that many cherish.

The Houston's are no strangers when it comes to moving; they have relocated six times in the last 25 years. They're also avid estate-sale shoppers. When Michael decided to leave the corporate world and open a business with his wife, both decided that Caring Transitions was the perfect opportunity.

"When searching for a new business venture, Kelly and I wanted a family-oriented opportunity where we could be serving others," says Michael. "We understand how difficult it is to leave your home after many years and even more challenging to transition into a senior living facility. We want our customers and their families to know we're here to make that process run smoothly."

In 2021, moving company United Van Lines found that South Carolina was the third most moved-to state in the U.S. The warmer weather and lake-life vibe of Lake Murray brings many retirees to the Midlands. As a result, many of these seniors don't have family nearby. That's where Michael and Kelly can step in to assist.

"We're not here to take advantage of the senior population and throw their possessions in the garbage," says Kelly. "Michael and I are sympathetic what how difficult transitions can be and how important to is to offer a sense of caring, and we hope our customers can recognize that."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 250 franchise locations serving families across the country.

"Kelly and Michael will make a huge impact on their community by providing top-tier transition services while expanding our network in South Carolina," says Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Their business experience and passion for helping others make them the perfect fit for our franchise family."

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 250 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.

