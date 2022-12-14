Submit Release
Aequum Capital Restructures $10.0MM Asset-Based Revolver for Midwest Based Plastic Injection Molder

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital is pleased to announce it recently closed a $10,000,000 revolving credit facility to a Midwest based industry-leading, plastic injection molder parts manufacturer.  The Company has a diversified customer base serving the automotive, agricultural, construction, and food services industries.  The Company also provides products to the electrical vehicle market which is directly aligns with Aequum's ESG focus.  Aequum quickly and successfully worked with the Company's existing lender to provide a solution for the restructuring / refinancing the Company's current debt, while providing additional needed availability for growth.  

Aequum Capital Financial is a tech-enabled, ESG-focused specialty finance lender providing senior asset-backed and cash flow debt facilities ranging between $1MM and $10MM to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S.

For more information, please go to https://aequumcapital.com.

