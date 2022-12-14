Pneumatic Actuators Market is estimated to be US$ 157.0 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Covina, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pneumatic Actuators produce rotary and linear motion. Air cylinder is a pneumatic actuator in broadest sense. Pneumatic Actuators produce rotary motion for manufacturing automating, operating valves, and for clamping work. Pneumatic Actuators produce rotary motion with pistons and diaphragm style. Pneumatic Linear Actuators are used on rising stem valves for operating directly the globe, gate, etc. Diaphragm is a rubber membrane and its styles wide surface areas produce tremendous force with moderate air pressure. In place of diaphragms some linear actuators use familiar air springs. Pneumatic modulating valves are effective due to their adjustable speed caused by throtting flow. Pneumatic Actuators serves mechanical motion through compression of atmospheric air. Pneumatic Actuators helps in delivering higher force and faster speed of movement when they are used in linear motion control applications. Pneumatic Actuators are used in chemical plants and pharmaceutical industries.

Pneumatic Actuators can be manufactured easily and are not rely on combustion. Pneumatic Actuators are extremely durable and has minimal maintenance needs. Pneumatic cylinders perform work by way of pressurized air. Pneumatic Actuators are of low cost and speed & thrust are positively linked. Pneumatic Actuators are better for industries. Pneumatic Actuators helps in converting energy into motion without electricity and ignition. Pneumatic Actuators has simple valves, simple system composition, provides very high speed, ability to handle shock loads, has excellent reliability, moderate operating cost, low maintenance cost, low purchase cost and has very high acceleration. High quality pneumatic actuators includes, linear, rotary, electric, rodless, grippers, and specialty actuators. However, wide applications in various industrial sector has fueled the pneumatic actuator market growth.

The report "Pneumatic Actuators Market, By Type (Piston Actuators, Diaphragm Actuators), By Motion (Rotary, Linear), By Application (Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032"

Key Highlights:

In June 2021, Festo has launched new online KVZA Butterfly-Valve Configurator which lowers overhead by speeding & simplifying procurement of manual & automated (pneumatic actuator) butterfly valves. With the configurator within a minute engineers will have the price, estimated data sheet, delivery date, material bill, 3D CAD models, 2D CAD data, & certificates of optimum butterfly valve for application. Newly lauched KVZA configurator has many actuation & automation options which includes, NAMUR Pilot Valve, manual or automated (pneumatic actuator), visual indicator, puck sensor and open/closed control.

In March 2019, Rotork has launched new ‘Rotork Master Station' for controlling valve actuator and plant equipment. Newly launched system is suitable for all types of industries. Newly launched system has low cost of installation and use single twisted pair cable.

Analyst View:

The key factor driving the growth of the pneumatic actuators market is rising industrialization due to rapid urbanization. Pneumatic actuators are widely used in various types of industries due to its excellent properties like high durability in which it can sustain constant pressure compared to alternative devices by offering long term of use, highly reliable due to its high standard performance, protects application from contamination by using clean technology, cost effective as it is easy to install and maintain in industrial applications. However, rising industrial automation, transportation, excellent properties in industrial applications and wide applications in other sectors is expected to boosts the Pneumatic Actuators Market growth over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Pneumatic Actuators Market, By Type (Piston Actuators, Diaphragm Actuators), By Motion (Rotary, Linear), By Application (Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032"

Key Market Insights from the report:

Pneumatic Actuators Market accounted for US$ 43.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 157.0 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.2%. The Pneumatic Actuators Market is segmented based on Type, Motion, Application, and Region.

Based on Type, Pneumatic Actuators Market is segmented into Piston Actuators, Diaphragm Actuators.

Based on Motion, Pneumatic Actuators Market is segmented into Rotary, Linear.

Based on Application, Pneumatic Actuators Market is segmented into Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense and others.

By Region, the Pneumatic Actuators Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Pneumatic Actuators Market:

The prominent players operating in the Pneumatic Actuators Market includes, Festo, EMVAfrica, ABB Ltd., Johnson Controls, Emerson Electric Co., Air Torque S.p.A., Habonim, Siemens AG, Rotork plc., Tolomatic, and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Pneumatic Actuators Market, By Type, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Piston Actuators Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Diaphragm Actuators Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Pneumatic Actuators Market, By Motion, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Rotary Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Linear Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Pneumatic Actuators Market, By Application, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Healthcare Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Food & Beverage Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Oil & Gas Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Aerospace & Defense Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter's five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

