NewPower Worldwide Showcases a Revitalized Vision of Supply Chain Solutions at electronica 2022 in Munich, Germany.

NewPower Worldwide ("NewPower")—the fastest-growing independent distributor of electronic components—generated buzz at electronica 2022, hosting singer, actor, and American television personality David Hasselhoff. Held in Munich, Germany, approximately 70,000 visitors attended the world's leading electronics trade fair and conference, with over 2,000 exhibitors traveling from 48 countries to showcase cutting-edge technological breakthroughs.

Founded in 2014, NewPower has quickly made its mark in the hyper-competitive electronic components and finished goods industry. Built on innovation, creativity, and agility principles, NewPower showcased these company values in a state-of-the-art booth, which provided non-stop action. Live events included interactive experiences ranging from basketball shooting contests to golf simulator competitions for tens of thousands of attendees. To demonstrate the kind of overdelivering their customers experience, NewPower partnered with superstar Hasselhoff—a beloved icon in Germany—to share intimate details of his career, interact with fans in free-throw contests and autograph sessions, and share how NewPower's experience, global footprint, and financial backing enables them to identify and execute supply chain solutions across all industries.

"We wanted to show up at electronica the same way we step up and deliver for our customers: going the extra mile to ensure everyone is thrilled with their experience," said CEO and Founder Carleton Dufoe. "Our goal was to present the NewPower difference, which includes our proprietary trading platform EMPOWER® and the stability of a $325 million committed credit facility, but most importantly, we wanted to introduce our team of industry experts."

For more information about NewPower Worldwide or to find out more about its services, visit www.newpowerww.com or contact: info@newpowerww.com | 800-985-9279

About NewPower Worldwide

NewPower provides supply chain solutions for innovative businesses worldwide. As the fastest-growing independent distributor of electronic components and finished goods, we provide end-to-end supply chain solutions for the world's largest OEMs, ODMs, EMS Providers, Military and Aerospace suppliers, Authorized Distributors and Global Service Facilities. We leverage our proprietary real-time trading platform EMPOWER®, a $325M committed credit facility and 13 global offices to unleash the full power of NewPower for our worldwide customer base. Learn more by visiting www.newpowerww.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

